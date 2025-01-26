Gonzaga's Drew Timme continues to shine in NBA G League
The big overarching question for some scouts about Drew Timme coming out of Gonzaga was whether he could adapt his style of play to the pace-and-space ideologies of the modern NBA.
After another impressive performance from Timme in the NBA G League on Sunday, those questions could be answered sooner rather than later.
The Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer put together one of the best games of his young pro career with 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 38 minutes, though it wasn't enough as the Long Island Nets fell to the Raptors 905 in a 122-118 final from Quebec. Timme came one point shy of tying his career of 30 points, which he set with the Wisconsin Herd on Dec. 5, 2023.
Timme did most of his damage of in the first half to keep Long Island (6-5) within striking distance. The Raptors (8-4) led by seven at the break despite Timme's efforts on both ends of the floor, as he went into the locker room with 18 points, seven blocks, four assists and three blocks. That includes a two-hand dunk late in the second quarter, when he fended off his defender to receive an entry pass in the high post and took advantage of a wide-open path to the basket in front of him.
Long Island cut into its deficit in the third quarter to set up a thrilling finish in the fourth quarter. The Nets gained control after Timme put his team ahead 89-85 with 1:28 left in the third, then again with less than 4 minutes to play in the fourth quarter with an old-fashioned 3-point play to break a 111-111 tie.
Jonathan Mogbo helped flip momentum just a few plays later with a layup at the 2:48 mark, and from there the Raptors never looked back. The former San Francisco standout finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Eugene Omoruyi led the Raptors with 24 points.
Sunday was Timme's seventh double-double of the season and his sixth consecutive outing with at least 20 points. In his nine games with Long Island since being traded in December, he's averaging 21.0 points, 10.4 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field.
