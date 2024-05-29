Gonzaga’s Michael Ajayi withdraws from 2024 NBA Draft
Michael Ajayi couldn’t have sounded more confident in what the Gonzaga Bulldogs are capable of in the 2024-25 season.
“If [NBA coaches and general managers] want me to stay in the draft then, God bless,” Ajayi said in an interview with college basketball analyst Andy Katz during the NBA Draft Combine. “But if they want me to do another year [of college basketball], then I’d be glad to go to Gonzaga with a good team next year. I feel like we’re gonna win a national championship.”
The 6-foot-7 native of Kent, Washington, will likely put the Zags firmly in the preseason top 10 heading into next fall after he withdrew his name from NBA Draft consideration on Wednesday, the final day for college players to pull out from the draft in order to preserve their college eligibility.
Ajayi performed well in both pre-draft scrimmages in front of scouts and general managers at the NBA Draft Combine held in Chicago, Illinois, earlier this month. After going through drills and measurements, he recorded nine points, seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes of action off the bench in his first scrimmage. The All-WCC wing followed that with a 14-point performance in which he shot 5-of-7 from the field and knocked down two 3-pointers during his second scrimmage.
Following feedback from scouts and general managers, Ajayi opted to play out his final year of eligibility with the Bulldogs. Waiting for him is seven of the top eight scorers from last season’s Sweet 16 team, including likely starters Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Ben Gregg and Graham Ike, in addition to Braden Huff, Dusty Stromer, Jun Seok Yeo and Steele Venters. Mark Few also brought in Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle, Tarleton State transfer Emmanuel Innocenti and Colgate transfer Braeden Smith, the latter of whom will redshirt next season.
Ajayi’s journey to Gonzaga is quite unique. Prior to his lone season at Pepperdine, he starred at Pierce Community College in Puyallup, Washington, for two seasons and was named the 2022 Northwest Athletic Conference West Region's Most Valuable Player and the West Region's Freshman of the Year. He played one season of varsity basketball at Kentwood High School after hitting a massive growth spurt following his junior year.
Lack of exposure during the height of COVID-19 limited Ajayi’s college choices, as he didn’t receive a single Division-I scholarship. After a pro-am in Seattle caught the attention of former NBA veterans Isiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford, Ajayi received an offer from Lorenzo Romar and Pepperdine, where he averaged 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
Ajayi earned All-WCC first team honors and became a hot commodity across the country once he entered his name into the transfer portal. He garnered interest from schools in the Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big Ten before he chose to stay relative to home by committing to Mark Few and Gonzaga.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Ajayi "opened some NBA eyes" at the combine and "will be closely monitored" during his senior season.