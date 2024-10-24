Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman embraces senior leadership role: 2024-25 player preview
No one on the Gonzaga men’s basketball coaching staff seemed shocked by the career-high numbers Nolan Hickman put up last season, though his willingness to embrace being a leader for the team’s younger crop of talent was perhaps even more indicative of just how far the Seattle native has come since he first arrived on campus four years ago.
“Nolan Hickman’s year-to-year growth was huge,” Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson said to Gonzaga Nation this past spring. “Statistically it was incredible improvements, but more importantly to me, his growth as a leader was huge. He was a great mentor to the two freshmen [Braden Huff and Dusty Stromer] … he was a voice we heard a lot more, but especially I know those freshmen adjusting to college basketball and helping bring them along … that’s so valuable to our program.”
Huff and Stromer will eventually be the ones who take the torch from Gonzaga’s upperclassmen and carry the program forward, according to Michaelson. Hickman, one of the team’s six seniors in 2024-25, had a huge role in setting the foundation for the Bulldogs’ future.
“Nolan’s been a huge help for me throughout the season,” Stromer said prior to the 2024 West Coast Conference Tournament. “I think he’s just such a great veteran to have, especially, you know, being another guard and just sharing his experiences throughout the years. I think he’s done a great job of showing me the ropes.”
Hickman’s calm demeanor made it sometimes easy to overlook just how productive and consistent he was in 2023-24. The 6-foot-2 All-WCC guard averaged 14.0 points — a major jump from his 7.7 points as a sophomore — while by far and away leading the team in 3-pointers made with 78 (Ben Gregg was second with 40). Hickman also shot a career-high from the field (47.1%), 3-point range (41.3%) and at the free throw line (88.3%).
Once adjusted to his off-ball role next to Ryan Nembhard, Hickman played with confidence and even a bit of swagger, like a weight had been lifted off his shoulders now that he could play more freely while his backcourt mate set the table for the offense. As the two worked through an adjustment phase early on, their chemistry began to reflect how their respective games complement each other. The Nembhard-Hickman duo was among the most efficient backcourts in the West Coast Conference last season per EvanMiya.com.
“It’s just easier when you have a guy that’s just like you in the backcourt,” Nembhard said of Hickman to Gonzaga Nation in July. “Me and Nolan have built a great relationship playing together. We can both handle … we can both make decisions, it just makes the game easier for both of us. He can come up off ball screens and make plays for me; I can do the same for him. It’s a great thing to play with a guy like that.”
Here’s a look at Hickman’s strengths, offseason work, NBA outlook and a prediction for how the 2024-25 season will play out for the senior guard.
STRENGTHS: SHOTMAKING
Playing next to Nembhard opened up opportunities for Hickman to create separation while moving without the ball in his hands, especially when he had the help of a hard screen from Graham Ike. Per hoop-math.com, 54 of Hickman’s career-high 78 3-pointers last season were off an assist. Without the burden of being the primary distributor, Hickman thrived in his off-ball role as he showcased the level of shotmaking and quickness that made him such a highly-touted high school recruit coming out of Wasatch Academy (Utah).
That said, Hickman’s shot creation also took a step forward last season, as he started getting more creative and comfortable with his dribble combos and stepbacks during WCC play.
OFFSEASON WORK: PNR DECISION-MAKING
Mark Few’s offense is at its peak when it’s being led by two high-level playmakers in the backcourt. Hickman had solid moments where he was able to dictate the flow of the game with his decision-making last season. If he can be more consistent in this department, now having three years of playing in the system under his belt, Hickman could unlock another part of his game that takes the Bulldogs to another level in 2024-25.
NBA OUTLOOK: POTENTIAL 2ND ROUND PICK
Best case scenario: Hickman comes out of the gate strong, puts up big numbers against Gonzaga’s notable nonleague opponents, earns more national buzz and starts appearing on more mock drafts during conference play. The extra notoriety is followed by an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, where Hickman showcases his smooth game in front of NBA scouts and general managers.
Worst case scenario: Hickman is inconsistent in nonconference play and the Zags don’t take advantage of every opportunity on the schedule. For some reason, he doesn’t receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine and has to hope he hears his name called on draft night.
PREDICTION: ALL-WCC 2ND TEAM, FINISHES TOP 25 IN SCORING ALL-TIME AT GONZAGA
By the time Hickman graduates Gonzaga this spring, there’s a chance he’ll leave as one of the top 25 all-time scorers in the program’s history. Currently sitting at 937 career points, Hickman can surpass Kyle Wiltjer (24th all-time) if he were to replicate his 2023-24 campaign (489 points in 35 games). From there, it’s a 20-point gap to 21st all-time on the list; Hickman’s old teammate, Anton Watson (1,447 career points).
Given his importance to the flow of the offense, it wouldn’t be a surprise to Hickman to surpass his point total from his junior season. While the Zags added a high-level shotmaker in Khalif Battle, there’s no denying the trust shared between the coaching staff and Hickman has helped elevate his game over the course of his college career. When Hickman’s clicking, so are the Zags.