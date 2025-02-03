Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watchlist
Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike are in the running for some of the most prominent honors in college basketball, from the John R. Wooden Award to the Naismith Player of the Year award.
Gonzaga's lead senior duo was put in the running for another notable award Monday, as Ike and Nembhard were two of the 50 players selected by U.S. Basketball Writers Association for the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watchlist.
Nembhard, who was also named to the Bob Cousy Award watchlist on Monday, helms Gonzaga's highly potent offense as the nation's leader in assists with 229, averaging 10.0 per game. He's posted double-digit assist totals in 14 games this season and has a West Coast Conference-best 10 doubles-doubles, which is tied for 11th in the country. Nembhard adds 11.0 points per game on 43.8% from the field and a career-high 39.1% from 3-point range.
Nembhard's efforts are the primary reason Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0) and assists per game (19.7). The Zags nearly set a program record earlier this season with 31 assists in a win over Portland on Jan. 25, when Nembhard dished out 13 of his team's 31 assists in a 105-62 victory from the Chiles Center. Gonzaga's single-game assist record as a team is 32.
Ike is fourth in the WCC in scoring at 17.6 points per game while shooting a league-best 59.7% from the field. The 6-foot-9 forward has reached the 20-point threshold 11 times this season, including a current stretch of 20 or more in five of his last six games. Ike also pulls down 7.2 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the WCC.
The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner will be revealed during the Final Four weekend (April 5-7) from San Antonio. A final watchlist is set to release in early March and those chosen will be included on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association's annual awards ballot.
The Oscar Robertson Trophy been annually awarded to the most outstanding men's college basketball player by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association since 1959.
Oscar Robertson Trophy Watchlist:
- Jaden Akins, Michigan State
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
- Nate Bittle, Oregon
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Lamont Butler, Kentucky
- Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
- Donovan Dent, New Mexico
- Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
- Eric Dixon, Villanova
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland
- PJ Haggerty, Memphis
- Dylan Harper, Rutgers
- Chucky Hepburn, Louisville
- Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
- Chase Hunter, Clemson
- Graham Ike, Gonzaga
- Ian Jackson, North Carolina
- Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
- Curtis Jones, Iowa State
- Kam Jones, Marquette
- Alex Karaban, UConn
- Trey Kauffman-Renn, Purdue
- Kon Knueppel, Duke
- Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
- Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB
- Caleb Love, Arizona
- RJ Luis, St. John's
- Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
- Jamal Mashburn Jr., Temple
- Trent McLaughlin, Northern Arizona
- Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State
- Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
- Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga
- Asa Newell, Georgia
- Norchad Omier, Baylor
- Otega Oweh, Kentucky
- Zhuric Phelps, Texas A&M
- Maxime Raynuad, Stanford
- Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
- Mark Sears, Alabama
- Emanuel Sharp, Houston
- Javon Small, West Virginia
- Braden Smith, Purdue
- John Tonje, Wisconsin
- Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
- Danny Wolf, Michigan
- Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee