Gonzaga transfer Pavle Stosic commits to Utah State
Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer Pavle Stosic, a 6-foot-9 forward who played 14 games this past season as a freshman, announced on social media that he has committed to the Utah State Aggies.
Stosic was the second player from last season’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team to enter the transfer portal. Redshirt junior and walk-on Colby Brooks put his name in the portal a week earlier, while freshman guard Luka Krajnovic entered the portal just before the May 1 deadline. Stosic is the only departing player who has committed to a new team.
Stosic is the latest addition for newly named Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who succeeds Danny Sprinkle after leading Youngstown State to consecutive 20-win seasons. Coming off its Mountain West Conference regular season championship, Utah State still figures to be competitive in league play despite losing Great Osobor in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8 forward was the Mountain West Player of the Year after putting up 17.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
With Osobor joing Sprinkle at the University of Washington, Utah State has a big void to fill in the frontcourt. Isaac Johnson will likely hold down the starting center spot, with potential minutes to go around to Stetson transfer Aubin Gateretse, Central Arkansas transfer Tucker Anderson, sophomore Karson Templin and Stosic.
In 14 games this past season, the Serbian totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in 46 minutes off the bench. Stosic scored a season-high four points twice against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Pacific.
Stosic joined Gonzaga in the fall after three seasons of professional experience in Spain. He spent two seasons between Casademont Zaragoza and the Zaragoza U18 squad before joining CBP Huesca in the Spanish LEB leagues. Following a minor role with the club in 2021-22, he started in three games and made 16 appearances last season, averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 assists.
Stosic also represented his home Serbia in the FIBA U18 European Challengers in 2021. He put up 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in five appearances as the Serbians finished in second place in Group A behind Spain.