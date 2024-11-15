Gonzaga women's basketball vs. Cal: Live updates, highlights
Following the worst loss in head coach Lisa Fortier's tenure, the Gonzaga women's basketball team looks to bounce back on Thursday during its home matchup against Cal.
The Zags have been led in scoring by freshman Allie Turner, who tallied 18 points in the team's first two games of the season. The 5-foot-8 guard's hot start to the season earned her West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced on Monday.
Cal's offensive production has been spearheaded by guards Ioanna Krimili and Lulu Twidale, who are averaging over 30 points per game combined this season.
SECOND QUARTER
Cal 44, Gonzaga 31 (Halftime): Williams hit her second buzzer-beater of the night on a deep 3-pointer to end the first half. Williams leads Cal with 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting, while Ejim has been Gonzaga's top scorer with 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting. The Bears have been clicking on all cylinders offensively, making 57% of their field goal attempts and scoring 13 points off turnovers en route to a 13-point halftime lead.
Cal 37, Gonzaga 25 (3:30): Williams has tallied seven of Cal's nine points this period and leads the team in scoring with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Ejim tops Gonzaga with seven points.
FIRST QUARTER
Cal 24, Gonzaga 14 (End of 1Q): Kayla Williams drove to the paint and finished a layup at the buzzer to give the Bears a nine-point lead going into the second period. This bucket came right after Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim converted an and-1 layup.
Cal 14, Gonzaga 9 (4:27): The Bears jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Inês Bettencourt, Allie Turner and Claire O'Connor hit triples to get the Zags going offensively.