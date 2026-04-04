High scoring guard and former Gonzaga recruiting target set to enter transfer portal

Mark Few has plenty of holes to fill on the Gonzaga Bulldogs roster heading into 2026-27, following the departures of five out of eligibility seniors.

While All-American big man Graham Ike is the most notable loss, Gonzaga also loses shooting guard Adam Miller and wings Jalen Warley and Tyon Grant-Foster, which creates a need for more scoring punch in the backcourt as the team heads into the Pac-12 conference this upcoming season.

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Although the transfer portal does not officially open until Tuesday, April 7, there are already quite a few players who have revealed their intention to enter the portal and look for a new home next year - including a handful who Gonzaga previously pursued, either out of high school or in the portal.

The latest former - and potential future - target for Gonzaga is Zoom Diallo, a 6'4 rising junior guard from the University of Washington. Diallo announced his plan to enter the transfer portal on Friday, coming off a tremendous sophomore season with the Huskies where he averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in just under 30 minutes per game.

NEWS: Washington guard Zoom Diallo has announced he’s entering the transfer portal.



The former four-star recruit played two seasons at Washington. Native of Tacoma, Washington.



He averaged 15.7PPG, 4.5APG and 3.9RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/lOdF9jzsEl — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 3, 2026

Diallo did most of his damage inside the arc, shooting 52.7% on nearly 10 two point attempts per game. He also showed a strong proclivity to get to the free throw line, where he converted a sterling 82.5% of the time on nearly four attempts per game. His 104 made free throws would have been second at Gonzaga behind Ike (118) although his 126 attempts would have been third behind Ike (148) and Grant-Foster (144).

Where Diallo is not particularly proficient is from the three point line, where he shot just 31.5% on 2.2 attempts per game. That's still a major improvement from what he did as a freshman, when he shot 6-33 (18.2%), but it's fair to expect that won't be a huge part of his game next year - wherever he ends up.

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Diallo is a native of Tacoma, WA who played at Curtis high school before finishing his high school career at Prolific Prep in California. He was a 4-star guard ranked No. 42 in the 2024 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and picked UW over Gonzaga, Arizona, Florida State, and USC.

He took an official visit to Spokane in January 2023, but ultimately chose to stay closer to home with coach Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies.

Gonzaga was considered a frontrunner for Diallo during the recruiting cycle, and he makes a lot of sense as a secondary creator next to Mario Saint-Supery for the Zags in 2026-27. Saint-Supery, Diallo, and incoming 20-year-old German Jack Kayil would give the Zags a very strong group of interchangeable combo guards, with Davis Fogle and Luca Foster providing scoring on the wing and of course Braden Huff doing damage down on the block.

Diallo joins Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), Isiah Harwell (Houston), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), and Neo Avdalas (Virginia Tech) as transfer guards Gonzaga has previously targeted, and it wouldn't be a shock to see the staff go after one or more of these guys again to replenish the backcourt ahead of the Pac-12 move.