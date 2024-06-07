How Dan Hurley's NBA decision impacts Gonzaga and college basketball
As confetti hailed down on the back-to-back national champion UConn Huskies, head coach Dan Hurley already had his mind on a three-peat as he held up three fingers to the camera.
Now, there’s a chance he won’t be on the sideline to defend UConn's title.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley traveled to Southern California on Friday to meet with Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operation Rob Plink and owner Jeanie Buss, as the organization is eager to hire the two-time national championship coach. As the two sides are already discussing contractual parameters, there’s momentum for Hurley to leave UConn for the NBA, though he has yet to make a decision. Hurley informed UConn’s administration and his players of his interest in the Lakers head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN.
There’s no overstating how impactful Hurley’s decision will be on the landscapes of both college basketball and the NBA. The 51-year-old has a chance to pull off the first three-peat in men’s college basketball since John Wooden and UCLA in the 1970s, juxtaposed with an opportunity to be the head coach of the NBA’s biggest brand in the twilight of LeBron James’ career. At the same time, he’s considering having to deal with the ever-changing world of college athletics and NIL, or run the risks that come with being the head coach of the Lakers.
It goes without saying Hurley’s decision will impact the pecking order in college basketball. Even after losing two NBA lottery picks (Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle) and All-American guard Tristan Newton to the NBA Draft, the Huskies would still be considered among the favorites to cut down the nets in 2025. UConn added All-WCC guard Aidan Mahaney from Saint Mary's and top-10 recruit Liam McNeely to recover its losses.
If Hurley leaves, there’s a possibility either Kimani Young or Luke Murray will be elevated from their respective assistant coach position. Both have played a hand in UConn’s dominance on offense and would likely be a smoother transition as opposed to bringing in an outside hire. Neither coach has the name recognition of Hurley, but UConn's AD has to consider how many players would enter the transfer portal if they brought in an outside hire. If Hurley departs, every player would have a 30-day window to enter the portal.
But again, UConn’s championship odds sway with Hurley’s decision. As do the odds for the other title contenders across the country, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The Zags figure to be a top-10 team heading into next season after returning seven of their top eight scorers from a team that went to the Sweet 16 last season. Pepperdine transfer and All-WCC wing Michael Ajayi, Arkansas grad transfer and high-scoring guard Khalif Battle and defensive specialist Emmanuel Innocenti from Tarleton State were all solid additions from the transfer portal. That combination of continuity and added talent has some ready to put Final Four expectations on the Bulldogs well before the season opener in November.
“Getting to a Final Four, getting to a national title game and winning it … I think this roster as it shapes up has enough talent and experience, versatility, depth,” Dan Dickau said. “I think you can start talking like it’s a Final Four-caliber [team] already because of the guys that are returning and the guys that are joining the mix now.”
In the event Hurley leaves for LA and UConn takes a slight step back, the road to San Antonio becomes a wide-open path for a handful of teams like the Bulldogs. Consider that UConn, which knocked out Gonzaga in the 2023 Elite Eight by 28 points, has won its last 12 NCAA Tournament games by double digits. Even if the Huskies are talented enough to go dancing in 2025, it’s unlikely they keep up their dominant run without Hurley.
UConn’s back-to-back titles are even more impressive considering the amount of roster turnover the program endured in each of the last two offseasons. In 2023, the Huskies returned just 34.4% of the minutes played from the season prior before claiming the program’s fifth national championship in dominant fashion. This past season, without Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson, UConn managed to keep its status quo en route to another championship banner.
As the best college basketball coach in the country meets with Lakers in Southern California, the rest of the basketball world awaits his decision.