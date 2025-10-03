How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs 2025 Kraziness in the Kennel
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will step on the floor at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday for Kraziness in the Kennel, the team's first public practice ahead of the 2025-26 season.
ESPN broadcaster Sean Farnham is set to host on Saturday, with Seattle Seahawks in-game DJ Supa Sam on hand to MC.
This year's event will showcase Gonzaga's new-look roster, which features just four returners who played significant minutes last year: Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne, and Emmanuel Innocenti, as well as walk-ons Joaquim ArauzMoore, Noah Haaland, and Cade Orness.
Joining them will be four incoming freshmen — guard Mario Saint-Supery, wing Davis Fogle, big man Parker Jefferson, and walk-on Alonzo Metz — as well as two transfers, Adam Miller and Tyon Grant-Foster from Arizona State and Grand Canyon, respectively, and a trio of players who redshirted last year in Braeden Smith, Jalen Warley, and Steele Venters.
It's unclear as of this writing if Grant-Foster will participate in the festivities after the 6'7 wing was granted a practice waiver by the NCAA on Wednesday while they continue to determine his eligibility status for the upcoming season.
Grant-Foster's status is perhaps the biggest question ahead of Kraziness, but Gonzaga fans will also look forward to seeing the return of Venters after missing the past two seasons, first with an ACL injury and then an Achilles injury suffered while rehabbing. Venters is a 6'7 sharpshooting wing who could play minutes at the three and the four this year for coach Few's club.
Kraziness will also give fans a first look at Saint-Supery, Gonzaga's highly touted Spanish guard who excelled this summer with the Spanish national team at EuroBasket, becoming the youngest player to play for Spain at this event since Ricky Rubio in 2009. Saint-Supery is a combo guard who coach Few indicated will play a big role this season, and Kraziness could offer a glimpse into his projected role this year, either as a true point guard or playing off the ball.
Kraziness is an often-used recruiting tool for Gonzaga and 2025 is no different. Sam Funches, a 4-star center from Mississippi, will be on campus for the festivities with the Zags hoping to secure a commitment from the 7’0 big man who has long been a priority target for the staff.
Gonzaga will play two exhibition games in October following Kraziness: first on Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM PT against NAIA school Northwest University, and then against D2 Western Oregon on Oct. 27.
Both games will take place at the McCarthey Athletic Center, as well as Gonzaga's season opener slated for Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.
How to watch Kraziness in the Kennel
Who: Gonzaga's annual intrasquad scrimmage
When: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET | Saturday, Oct. 4
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center (Spokane, WA)
TV: Streaming live on swxlocalsports.com | Tape Delay at 7:30 PM on SWX