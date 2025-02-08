How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pacific Tigers: TV channel, live stream WCC men's basketball
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 WCC) head down to Stockton, California, to take on the Pacific Tigers (8-18, 3-9 WCC) in a West Coast Conference matchup at the Spanos Center on Saturday night.
The Zags enter the matchup fresh off a win over Loyola Marymount. After trailing 46-45 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half, Gonzaga closed the game on a 28-7 scoring run, snapping the Lions' five-game winning streak. Khalif Battle led the way with 24 points and Ryan Nembhard added 15 points and nine assists. Gonzaga held LMU to just 19-of-55 from the field and 4-of-22 from 3-point range.
"It was the best of the best," Bulldogs head coach Mark Few said of his team's 22-2 scoring run to pull away from the Lions. "We played great defense. We did a great job competing on the glass. We had to really go high point some balls and scratch and claw ... and then we were really, really smart and efficient on the offensive end after being really stagnant in the first half after our start, we got really stagnant, and we were a little stagnant to start a second half."
Pacific heads into its one and only meeting with the Zags this season coming off a 71-69 victory over San Diego on Thursday. Lamar Washington led the way with 19 points, including a go-ahead basket with 12 seconds left, as the Tigers survived quite the back-and-forth affair with the Toreros that featured 13 ties and 15 lead changes. Petar Krivokapic chipped in 15 points while Eliah Fisher tallied 14 points and a pair of steals for Pacific, which has won two of its last three games after losing eight of its first nine league games.
Washington dishes out 6.0 assists per game, third-most in the WCC, to go with 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. Elijah Fisher leads the team with 16.2 points, followed closely by Elias Ralph's 15.7 points per game, both of which rank top 10 in the league.
For the Zags, who boast the nation's second-highest scoring offense, senior forward Graham Ike leads a balanced attack with 17.2 points per game. The 6-foot-9 forward knocks down 59.0% of his field goal attempts, which ranks No. 1 in the WCC, and pulls down a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. Senior guard Ryan Nembhard leads the country in assists with 235 total through 24 games.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. PACIFIC
Who: Gonzaga hits the road to take on Pacific in a WCC matchup
When: 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET | Saturday, Feb. 8
Where: Spanos Center | Stockton, California
TV: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Betting: Gonzaga -23.5 (-110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.