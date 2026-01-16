How to watch, listen to Gonzaga vs. Seattle U at Climate Pledge Arena

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs boast the nation's sixth longest winning streak at 11 games, and will look to make it an even dozen on Saturday against the team that nearly ended it two weeks ago.

Gonzaga (18-1, 6-0) will head to Climate Pledge Arena to take on Chris Victor and the Seattle University Redhawks (13-6, 2-4), who are fresh off a home win over the San Diego Toreros on Thursday.

Former Gonzaga forward Jun Seok Yeo dropped 18 points with two assists in 34 minutes for Seattle on Thursday, as his strong senior season continues with the Redhawks.

Yeo and Seattle blitzed Gonzaga in Spokane back on Jan. 2, leading most of the game thanks to suffocating defense and tenacious rebounding, but the Zags battled back to force overtime and ended up securing an 80-72 win, with Tyon Grant-Foster scoring eight of his 19 points in the OT period.

Grant-Foster (19), Graham Ike (25), and Braden Huff (28) combined for 71 of Gonzaga's 80 points, with Braeden Smith (7) and Adam Miller (2) the lone other Zags in the scoring column.

Unfortunately, Gonzaga will not have Huff to bail them out this time as the 6'9 big man is out of action for 4-8 weeks after suffering a left knee injury in practice before the team's game against Washington State on Thursday.

Huff's absence is massive for Gonzaga - especially after he scored 35% of his team's points against Seattle last time out - although his absence will be felt on the glass as well.

The Zags will once again need strong offensive performances from Ike and Grant-Foster, while the rest of the team will have to step up after an ugly showing two weeks ago.

Jalen Warley, who did not attempt a field goal in the first matchup, is expected to start again in Huff's stead, after scoring 11 points with four rebounds and four steals against Washington State. He and Grant-Foster will likely play the majority of minutes at the four, with Davis Fogle slotting into a bigger role at the three as well.

After the loss in Spokane, Seattle U went down to Moraga and took a 44-39 lead into halftime against Saint Mary's before the Gaels stormed back and won, 93-76, becoming the first team to score 80+ points on the Redhawks in regulation.

Seattle U then struggled offensively in Corvallis against Oregon State, losing 69-55, before rebounding with a home win over San Diego to move to 2-4 in their first year back in the West Coast Conference after a 40 year absence.

Gonzaga will play at Climate Pledge Arena for the second time this season after defeating UCLA back on Dec. 13, 82-72, for their first ever win at the venue after it was reopened in October of 2021.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga take on Seattle on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Seattle

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17

Game time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA)

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App