How to watch Team USA vs. Serbia Olympic men’s basketball semifinal game
Nearly three weeks ago, Team USA ran away with a 26-point victory over Serbia in an exhibition game played in Abu Dhabi. Led by Nikola Jokic, the Serbs put up a fight early on before the depth of the Americans became overwhelming for the three-time MVP and company.
“You have to get used to it when you play against the Americans, they play differently, so the referees change their criteria a bit,” said former Gonzaga standout and Serbian forward Filip Petrusev on the U.S. after the game. “They really pressured us, they played hard."
Now after pulling off the largest comeback in Olympic men’s basketball history in the quarterfinals against Australia, Petrusev and Serbia will have another crack at the Americans, this time for the right to play in the gold medal game on Saturday.
Serbia bounced back from a 24-point deficit to knock off the Aussies, 95-90, in overtime after Petrusev, who finished with nine points and five rebounds, came up with a clutch steal in the final seconds to complete the historic come-from-behind win. Jokic made a handful of big-time shots late to finish with 21 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Patty Mills and Josh Giddey combined for 51 points, including the game-tying shot from Mills at the end of regulation, for Australia.
Jokic (19.3 points per game) and Serbian wing Bogdan Bogdanovic (18.5 points) are among the top 10 scoring leaders in the Olympics, as Serbia is second to the U.S. in points per game (95.5) and field goal percentage (50.9%) through four games. Perhaps the biggest discrepancy is outside shooting; Serbia, which has shot 32.4% from 3-point range, has been streaky from distance in Olympic play and struggled to stop the bleeding during Australia’s 20-0 scoring run in the first half of the quarterfinal.
Conversely, the Americans haven’t missed a beat on offense as of late. Outside of a small turnover habit, the star-studded group looked unstoppable in its 122-87 win over Brazil in the quarterfinal game, as Devin Booker led the balanced scoring attack with 18 points and five 3-pointers. Five other U.S. players finished in double-figures as well, including a 14-point first-half effort from Joel Embiid.
“He’s so gifted, so talented … it almost comes a little too easy for him,” Gonzaga coach and Team USA assistant Mark Few said of Embiid’s first half. “It just shows the multiple skills that he has too. I mean, he’s able to do that from 3 and he hasn’t even gone into the post yet.”
Embiid didn’t play in the second half of the quarterfinal due to ankle soreness, though it didn’t sound serious according to reports. With a matchup against Jokic looming, the U.S. would like all the help it can get in slowing down the Denver Nuggets superstar big man.
HOW TO WATCH TEAM USA VS. SERBIA
What: Team USA faces Serbia in the semifinal round of Olympic men’s basketball
When: 3 p.m. ET/ Noon PT on Thursday, Aug. 8
Where: Bercy Arena | Paris, France
Live stream: Watch the 2024 Olympics live on Peacock
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USA -16.5 (-110); O/U 187.5 (-118)
ROSTERS
Team USA:
* LeBron James
* Stephen Curry
* Kevin Durant
* Joel Embiid
* Devin Booker
* Jayson Tatum
* Anthony Davis
* Tyrese Haliburton
* Anthony Edwards
* Jrue Holiday
* Bam Adebayo
* Derrick White
Team Serbia:
* Bogdan Bogdanovic
* Nikola Jokic
* Nikola Milutinov
* Vasilije Micic
* Nikola Jovic
* Ognjen Dobric
* Vanja Marinkovic
* Marko Guduric
* Filip Petrusev
* Aleksa Avramovic
* Dejan Davidovac
* Uros Plavsic