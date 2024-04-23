Jalen Suggs returns from scary injury, will be ready for Game 3 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Gonzaga Bulldogs and Orlando Magic fans held their collective breaths as they watched third-year pro Jalen Suggs wince in pain after he appeared to hyperextend his left knee while guarding Donovan Mitchell during Game 2 of the Magic vs. Cavaliers first-round NBA Playoffs series on Monday.
Suggs, who struggled to stay healthy his first two seasons in the NBA, didn’t put any weight on his left knee as he was helped off the court by the Magic staff. Lower body injuries have unfortunately been a common theme throughout Suggs’ early career, and for a moment it appeared his injury would make Orlando’s uphill climb against Cleveland that much more difficult without its 6-foot-5 guard.
But as Bulldogs fans had seen before from Suggs, he shook off the pain and returned to action in the third quarter. He finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes, committing one turnover and shooting 2-of-5 from the field. Orlando fell 96-86 and now trails the best-of-seven series 2-0, though it can expect Suggs to be a full-go for Game 3 on Thursday.
“I’m good,” Suggs said to the Associated Press after the game. “I was able to finish. It will be cool to get back home and get treatment for a couple of days. We play Thursday at 7 p.m. and I’ll be ready.”
The 22-year-old has taken strides on both ends of the floor this season, averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. His 1.4 steals per game was ninth-most in the NBA. In just his third year as a pro, Suggs has widely been regarded as one of the best defenders in the association by his peers.
Monday’s injury and subsequent return to the game sparked a flashback for Zags fans who watched Suggs overcome an ankle injury suffered against West Virginia in 2020. Suggs left the floor gingerly only to come back later in the 87-82 win, though he was noticeably limping.
Ankle troubles reappeared after the Magic selected Suggs with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Along with other lower body injuries, Suggs missed a total of 43 games in his first two seasons. The 2023-24 season has been a complete revelation though, as Suggs played in a career-best 75 games this season and averaged 27.0 minutes as a starter.
“Suggs has really endeared himself to the fans in Orlando with how he plays and the effort,” said Dan Dickau on a recent Gonzaga Nation episode. “No different than what Gonzaga fans saw the one year he played in Spokane.”