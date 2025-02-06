Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. LMU Lions WCC men's basketball
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-7, 7-3 WCC) return home to host the Loyola Marymount Lions (14-8, 6-4 WCC) in a West Coast Conference matchup Thursday night.
The Zags enter the matchup looking to bounce back from a narrow loss to Saint Mary's in a heated battle between WCC rivals last Saturday. Gonzaga erased a 14-point deficit to pull ahead by four with less than 10 minutes left in regulation, though it was held to just 2-of-12 from the field over the final 9 minutes as the Gaels hung on for a 62-58 victory.
The Bulldogs fell to No. 3 in the league standings following the loss, while Saint Mary's gained a three-game advantage for the No. 1 spot as the only unbeaten team left in WCC play (10-0).
On the other side, LMU has been one of the WCC's hottest teams as of late. With a come-from-behind win over San Diego last week, the Lions have won five straight games in WCC play — the program's first such streak since 1991.
LMU overcame an 11-point deficit behind some stout defense against the Toreros, who were held to just 27.5% from the field and 2-of-18 from the 3-point line. Four Lions finished in double-digit scoring, led by Myron Amey Jr.'s 16 points, while Jevon Porter had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Porter was named WCC Player of the Week for the second time this season. The Pepperdine transfer recorded back-to-back double-doubles while putting up 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in LMU's two wins.
The Zags won the first meeting of the season in a 96-68 final from Gersten Pavilion on Jan. 4. Graham Ike, the team's leading scorer, put up 27 points and nine rebounds. Khalif Battle added 26 as the Bulldogs scored 56 points in the paint and went 52.8% from the field overall.
Notable trends:
- Gonzaga has failed to cover the spread in 12 of its last 15 games
- LMU has covered the spread in four of its last five games
- The Bulldogs covered the spread in five of their previous six meetings with the Lions
- The Lions are 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games
- The total has hit the "over" in four of Gonzaga's last five home games
- The Zags are 19-1 straight-up in their last 20 home games against LMU
- LMU held its last five opponents to a combined 24-of-104 (23.1%) from behind the 3-point line
- Gonzaga is 9-1 when it shoots 37.5% or better from 3-point range
- The Bulldogs average 87.4 points per game against the Lions in their last 10 head-to-head matchups
- The total has gone "over" in six of LMU's last eight games
- The Zags are second in the country in scoring at 87.8 points per game
Trends courtesy of Oddshark and TeamRankings.
Gonzaga vs. LMU Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -20.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 153.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-4500), LMU (+1600)
Records against the spread: Gonzaga (9-14), (LMU (9-12)
Game time: Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.