Report: Kingston Flemings, 5-star 2025 recruit, will visit Gonzaga in October
Kingston Flemings, a five-star recruit and a top five point guard in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, has reportedly scheduled an official visit to Gonzaga for the weekend of Oct. 4-6, according to The Athletic’s Tobias Bass.
The 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, will be in attendance for the annual Kraziness in the Kennel during Gonzaga’s fall family weekend. According to Bass, Flemings will also visit Texas from Sept. 6-8 and Houston over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2). Earlier this month he told 247Sports he’ll also consider visits to Creighton and Michigan.
Flemings, ranked No. 21 in his class, was among the notable standouts from the PRO16 circuit over the past weekend in Arizona. College coaches lined up to see his elite scoring and ability to dictate the pace of the game, blow by defenders and use his athleticism to finish at the rim. A true lead guard, Flemings would be a fit within Mark Few’s offense as someone who likes to play up-tempo and can set the table for others to score.
Flemings helped guide Brennan High School (Texas) to the regional semifinals of the UIL boys state basketball basketball tournament this past season, as he averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals to lead the Bears to a 31-5 overall record and 16-0 showing in 6A district play. He led the way in scoring in three of the team’s four postseason games, including an 18-point showing in the semifinal against Stony Point.
Heading into his senior season, Flemings has averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals in high school.
While his recruitment remains open, major recruiting databases predict Flemings will stay in his home state of Texas to play college basketball. Rivals.com has Texas Tech as the major frontrunner; On3.com predicts he will commit to the Texas Longhorns.
Flemings also holds offers from Houston, Vanderbilt, BYU, Alabama, Baylor and Kansas among others.
Gonzaga’s 2025 class took shape earlier this month when four-star recruit and Anacortes, Washington, native Davis Fogle committed to the Bulldogs on the Fourth of July. Few's first commit in the class is a top 75 player in the country heading into his senior season at AZ Compass Prep (Arizona), where he'll compete against the best competition in the nation.
The Zags are also in the mix for five-star recruit Isiah Harwell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wasatch Academy (Utah) who listed Gonzaga in his final four schools along with Texas, Cal and Houston. Harwell is expected to make his decision in September.
Five-star combo guard and top-10 recruit Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere, Indiana) has the Zags on his final list of nine schools. The 6-foot-6 small forward told 247Sports that he thinks he’ll take an official visit to Spokane in the next couple of months. Nik Khamenia (Harvard-Westlake, California), a four-star forward and top-30 recruit nationally, has been on multiple visits and was at Kraziness in the Kennel in October.