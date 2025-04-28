Saint Mary's transfer Jordan Ross commits to Georgia
Saint Mary's transfer Jordan Ross has committed to Georgia, according to Verbal Commits' database.
A former four-star recruit, Ross is set to join the SEC's Bulldogs after spending the past two seasons in the West Coast Conference with Randy Bennett and the Gaels. The 6-foot-3 guard reportedly heard from Gonzaga — along with a number of other high-major programs — after entering the portal a week ago.
Ross made significant strides as a sophomore this past season, averaging 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while logging 26.7 minutes per contest. He started all 35 games — 13 of which he scored in double-figures — and had a season-high 19 points against Arizona State on Nov. 29.
In three tries against the Zags, however, Ross was limited to just 4.7 points per game on 3-of-16 (18.8%) shooting from the field. Gonzaga is still looking for its first commit from the portal this spring, with six rotational players set to depart between the portal and graduation.
Bringing back Graham Ike and Braden Huff for another season together was a big offseason win for Mark Few and his coaching staff, though it's too early too tell how the rest of the backcourt surrounding Braeden Smith and Emmanuel Innocenti will pan out; as well as the wing/forward spots on the perimeter with Khalif Battle moving onto the NBA and Dusty Stromer off to Grand Canyon. Michael Ajayi is committed to Butler for next season, too, leaving the Bulldogs more than a couple of positions to address via the portal and recruiting trails.
Ross is the fourth addition to Mike White's Bulldogs, joining 6-foot-1 Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson (15.1 ppg in 2024-25), 6-foot-3 Wofford transfer Justin Bailey (9.6 ppg) and 6-foot-9 BYU transfer Kanon Catchings (7.2 ppg). Ross is also the second Gaels player to enter the portal this spring and the fourth starter who's set to depart this offseason. Saint Mary's will lose the two-time reigning conference player of the year in Augustas Marciulionis, as well as the two-time defending defensive player of the year, 6-foot-11 Mitchell Saxen, and 6-foot-6 guard Luke Barrett to graduation.