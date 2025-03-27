Should Gonzaga target Indiana transfer Myles Rice?
One by one, members of the Indiana Hoosiers' men's basketball team entered their names into the transfer portal Wednesday, as the program shifts in a new direction under head coach Darian DeVries.
DeVries, previously with the West Virginia Mountaineers, did not get a chance to meet with his team immediately when he was hired March 18, though with Indiana's spring break wrapped up, it appears the process of moving beyond the Mike Woodson era is in full effect.
Seven scholarship players from the 2024-25 Hoosiers roster have entered the portal so far, including three of the team's top four scorers in Malik Reneau (13.3 points per game), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 points) and Myles Rice (10.1 points). That leaves DeVries with just one scholarship player from last season: 6-foot-6 forward Bryson Tucker. Luke Goode could return if his injury waiver from the 2022-23 season is approved; nonetheless, DeVries is essentially starting year one in Bloomington, Indiana, from scratch.
Building from the ground up isn't anything new to DeVries. Despite bringing back just 5.3% of the minutes played from the 2023-24 Mountaineers team, he brought in a handful of transfers — including a South Bend, Indiana, native in Javon Small — and assembled a team that many felt was deserving of an at-large bid into the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Yet, despite boasting wins over the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arizona Wildcats from nonconference play, West Virginia was snubbed, and DeVries decided to move on after one season at the helm.
Following that overtime game in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener, the Zags bounced back with an 89-73 win over the Hoosiers on the second day. Oumar Ballo led the way with 25 points against his former team, while Mgbako was the only other Indiana player to score in double figures, finishing with 13 points and four rebounds.
Rice, the former Pac-12 Rookie of the Year with the Washington State Cougars, only had six points and committed five personal fouls in 20 minutes against Gonzaga. The 6-foot-3 guard was capable of filling up the scoring column on any given night with his ability to get downhill and attack the basket. Other nights, however, Rice was much less effective as a scorer. He had 23- and 20-point performances during his first four games, but then followed with 11 points combined over his next three games.
As a freshman with the Cougars, Rice started all 35 games and averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals while guiding WSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008. He transferred after his head coach, Kyle Smith, left to coach the Stanford Cardinal and remained in a power conference structure.
Following another coaching change, could Rice make his return to the Inland Northwest — this time to play for the team in Spokane?
The Zags are likely in the market for another guard this offseason, knowing that Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle exhausted their final years of eligibility. Those three combined to knock down 173 of the team's 263 made 3-pointers, or about 65.8%, along with the many contributions they made this season on the playmaking and defensive fronts. Rice hasn't been known for his outside touch in college, though he did improve from 27.5% as a freshman to 32.5% his sophomore season.
Braeden Smith is set to take the reins at the point guard spot, while Emmanuel Innocenti could return for his junior year to bolster the backcourt as well. With Dusty Stromer in the portal, the Bulldogs don't have much in the way of guard depth for next season outside of Smith and Innocenti. Mark Few will run 3-guard lineups when he and the coaching staff see fit, and with Innocenti's versatility at 6-foot-5 and Smith's ability to set the table at the point, Rice would in theory have a spot in an off-ball role that allows him to share touches with Smith.
Gonzaga's offenses have historically operated at a high level when it's being run by experienced guards who can both handle the rock and create for themselves. Rice's one season with Indiana was somewhat of a letdown compared to his freshman year with WSU, but with the right coaching staff, he could get back on course.