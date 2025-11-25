Updated point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Alabama men's college basketball game
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to square off against Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night in Las Vegas, the team's first game in the Players Era Festival.
Gonzaga will face Alabama on Monday, Maryland on Tuesday, and a still-to-be-determined third opponent on either Wednesday or Thursday, depending on how the team performs in the first two contests.
Both games will be played at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and both tip off at 6:30 PM PT. The Alabama game will be broadcast on TNT, while the Maryland game will be on truTV.
Gonzaga and Alabama are two of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, although they do so in very different ways. 'Bama takes more than half its field goal attempts from beyond the three-point line, while Gonzaga takes three pointers just over 31% of the time. Both teams are highly efficient inside the arc and both shoot about 34% from three, although Gonzaga is far more reliant on their post scorers.
Graham Ike and Braden Huff are Gonzaga's two leading scorers, combining to average nearly 32 points per game - with most of that coming right at the rim. Ike has developed a more consistent outside shot, but of his 10.6 field goal attempts per game, less than two come from the perimeter.
For Gonzaga, establishing Ike and Huff on the block will be crucial in picking up a win Monday night against the Crimson Tide, who are 3-1 on the year with a road win over Saint John's and another win over Illinois at the United Center in Chicago.
Alabama and Gonzaga faced each other once each in 2021 and 2022, with Alabama handing then No. 3-ranked Gonzaga a loss in Seattle in 2021 while the Zags returned the favor by beating the No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide in Birmingham in 2022.
The betting lines have shifted slightly since they were first released, and below is a look at where they stand with just under two hours until tip-off in Las Vegas:
Gonzaga vs. Alabama betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -4.5 (-110) (Previously -3.5)
Over/Under: 178.5 (-110) (Previously 172.5)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-196) Alabama (+162) (Previously Gonzaga -172, Alabama +142)
Game time: Monday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. PT
TV: TNT (or HBO MAX)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.