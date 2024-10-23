What does Gonzaga's Dusty Stromer bring to the table as a sophomore?: 2024-25 player preview
Gonzaga men’s basketball wing Dusty Stromer will be the first to admit he didn’t have all the answers like he thought he did when he first arrived on campus around this time a year ago. The former four-star recruit from Notre Dame High School (California) faced his share of growing pains as he shouldered great responsibility from day one with the Bulldogs, though his willingness to learn on the fly and mental toughness helped carve out an impactful role as a freshman in Mark Few’s rotation.
"I think this year I've learned more than I've ever learned in my entire life about basketball,” Stromer said prior to the West Coast Conference Tournament. “I mean, like coming into this year, being a high school senior, you think you know so much about basketball, you think all this stuff and then you get to college and you realize, oh, I don't know anything. Like I have a lot to learn. So yeah, it's been a huge learning curve, but I'm so grateful. I mean, it's only gonna help make me more successful in the future."
Stromer did know at least one thing about himself as a player heading into the 2023-24 season: He wanted to make an impact, whether it be in the starting lineup playing over 25 minutes per game or a role player getting closer to 10-15 minutes off the bench. The former wound up being the case after Steele Venters went down with an ACL injury just days before the season opener, which unexpectedly thrust Stromer into the limelight. He started 15 of the first 16 games of the season, including a complete 40-minute effort against UCLA in the Maui Invitational, and averaged 28 minutes in those contests.
While Stromer had his moments in the spotlight, one of which was a 15-point game against USC in Las Vegas, he also went through an adjustment phase as he continued to learn the ebbs and flows of the college game. As the Zags headed into the thick of WCC play with an 11-5 record, Few and the coaching staff felt it was best to lighten Stromer’s workload a bit, swapping him for Ben Gregg in the starting lineup and putting the young freshman in a role where he can let the game come to him, rather than the other way around. Now, that’s an easier perspective to suggest rather than look through for someone in Stromer’s position; rather than pout, the 19-year-old embraced his new role and gave the Bulldogs a much-needed boost off the bench with his energy on the defensive end and on the offensive glass.
“It wasn’t really difficult for me [moving to the bench],” Stromer said to Gonzaga Nation in August. “Going into the year I knew if I was starting, if I wasn’t starting, I knew I just wanted to make an impact. So when that happened I mean, I was still playing a lot and I was still more than happy with my minutes.
It was definitely tough at times to look at the bigger picture of things but, I’m so grateful for the opportunity to kind of get thrown out just because I learned so much that year, more than I’ve ever learned in my entire of playing basketball so, I’m just super grateful for my freshman year.”
Now a sophomore, Stromer will look to apply the knowledge he soaked up from some of the team’s veterans. With Venters out for the 2024-25 season with an Achilles injury, Stromer’s likely in for another important role as a spot-up shooter who’s willing to dig in his heels defensively. Though the Bulldogs added some talent at his position in the transfer portal this offseason, Stromer will likely still be featured in the rotation as one of the program’s key building blocks for the future.
Here’s how Stromer can build off last season heading into the 2024-25 campaign.
STRENGTHS: DEFENSIVE ENERGY, 3PT SHOOTING
Even on nights when his shot wasn’t falling, Stromer’s efforts on the defensive end of the floor earned him a lot of trust from the coaching staff. He finished top-20 in the WCC in defensive rating (103.2, 17th), block percentage (2.2%, 12th) and defensive box plus/minus (2.5, 8th). Not bad for a 6-foot-6, 192-pound freshman.
With an offseason to train and add to his frame, Stromer could have an even greater impact on this end of the floor as a sophomore. The same can be said for redshirt sophomore Braden Huff.
“They’ve both gotten a lot stronger,” Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson said to Gonzaga Nation in August. “I think the weight room was the biggest need for probably both of them when they got here. Braden in two years has made huge jumps, Dusty made a jump last year, he’s made another jump this summer. Their confidence continues to grow, their aggression this summer, both of them were more aggressive.”
Offensively, Stromer’s ability to spot-up around the perimeter, especially when the Zags are off and running, will be key once again without the sharpshooting Venters for support. Last season, Stromer shot 12-of-31 (38.7%) on 3-point attempts that came in transition, which is defined by shot attempts that occur within the first 10 seconds of a possession, per hoop-math.com. His understanding of how to fill the lanes on the break and where to be positioned on the arc so his teammates can drive and kick out to him for an open look are little details that can go a long way for him in year two.
OFFSEASON WORK: ATTACKING OFF THE DRIBBLE
Naturally, as a spot-up shooter, having a solid handle and quick step make for a nice counter when defenses start to overplay the 3-point shot. For Stromer, this area of his game can continue to develop as he adjusts to the speed and physicality of the college game as opposed to the high school level.
“Dusty this summer I think really added the ability to put the ball on the floor,” Michaelson said. “I think he’s shooting it more consistently.”
Given the Bulldogs’ much-improved depth at backcourt, Stromer should benefit from playing the “3” next to any combination of Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle. Having three exceptional ballhandlers who can create opportunities for themselves and others with their ability to attack off the dribble could open up so many things for Stromer, as well as take the burden of backup point guard duties off his plate.
NBA OUTLOOK: DEVIN BOOKER BUILD
Stromer might not have arrived at college as a five-star recruit and future one-and-done NBA prospect, though based on physique, there isn’t much that separates him from Devin Booker (both are listed at 6-foot-6 and around 200 pounds). Obviously, Stromer has a long way to go before thinking about making an All-NBA team someday, though there might not be a better player to model his game after than the Phoenix Suns guard. In house, Stromer has picked up some things from workouts with former All-American Adam Morrison.
“I worked out a couple of times with [Morrison] last year, which was pretty awesome to pick his brain a little and see kinda how he approached the game when he was here,” Stromer said. “A pro I’d say I’d like to model my game after is Devin Booker for sure. I like his game a lot, just his ability to shoot it, get to his spots; I like that.”
PREDICTION: ANOTHER STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION
There’s no reason to expect Stromer all of a sudden to have all the answers after one season of college basketball, though there’s no denying a solid foundation has been set for him to build off for the future. With another year to develop his in-between game and refine other aspects that worked well for him as a freshman, then Few and the coaching staff can expect another jump out of someone they see as a building block for the program’s future.