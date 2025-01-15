Gonzaga's Drew Timme records 2nd double-double in a row for NBA G League's Long Island Nets
Former Gonzaga men's basketball standout Drew Timme stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday night in another impressive performance with the NBA G League's Long Island Nets.
Timme recorded his second straight double-double to lead the Nets' to a 108-94 victory at the Grand Rapids Gold. The 6-foot-10 post finished with 24 points on 10-of-17 from the field and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Just two nights earlier, Timme posted a 20-point, 12-rebound effort in a loss to the Indiana Mad Ants. He's scored 20 or more points in all six games with the Nets so far and has shot 50% or better from the field in every contest except for that one against the Mad Ants.
For all the concerns around Timme's ability to translate his game to the pro level when he came out of college, he certainly hasn't found trouble putting the ball in the basket in his second season at the G League level. Since joining the Nets in late December, Timme is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 51.4% from the floor in 35.8 minutes.
Long Island acquired Timme from the Stockton Kings as part of a three-team trade that was agreed to on Dec. 30. In 14 games with the Kings, he put up 11.9 points per game on 52.3% from the field, ripped down 6.2 rebounds and dished out 2.6 assists. Timme finished with double-figures in scoring 10 times, recording a season-high 18 points on three separate occasions during the G League Tip-Off Tournament, and recorded a 10-point, 13-rebound effort in his fourth game with the team.
Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer has been searching for an opportunity to join a main NBA roster ever since he was released by the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2023. At his current rate, Timme's next chance with a franchise could come sooner rather than later.
