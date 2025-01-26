What Gonzaga's Michael Ajayi said after win vs. Portland
Michael Ajayi put together his best game in a Gonzaga uniform to help the Bulldogs down the Portland Pilots, 105-63, Saturday night from the Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon.
The 6-foot-7 senior finished with 20 points and eight rebounds while going 7-of-10 from the field, plus 5-of-9 from the free-throw line, in 20 minutes off the bench. Ajayi entered the game averaging 2.0 points over his last three contests (0-of-5 from the field in that stretch), though it's safe to say his confidence hasn't wavered. Ajayi also knocked down a 3-pointer, his first since Jan. 4 against Loyola Marymount.
Here's what Ajayi had to say after the game.
On the team's response from the Santa Clara loss:
"After the game, the next day at practice, we were talking as a group, as a team. And Ryan [Nembhard] was like, 'no more talking, just action.' So we did that tonight against Portland, and we were successful."
On the points of emphasis during practice this week:
"Just executing the coverages. If he's a righthand driver force him left, and just small things like that; watching film on the guys."
"After the game coach was like, back to the basics. Gotta start from ground zero and then keep stacking days, and today is our first building block."
On Ben Gregg's big night:
"In the beginning of the season, we weren't shooting well, but he didn't let that faze him. He just kept shooting and shoutout to God, because he helped him get out of that slump. Now he's feeling more confident as the game goes on. He did really good."
