ESPN BPI predicts Gonzaga over Portland in West Coast Conference matchup
The Gonzaga men's basketball team looks to get back in the win column Saturday when it heads to Portland, Oregon, to take on the Pilots in a West Coast Conference matchup from the Chiles Center.
The Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 WCC) spent much of the past week back at the drawing board, most likely addressing their lackluster performances on the defensive end of the floor during their back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Santa Clara. The Beavers and Broncos combined to score 200 points against the Zags last week. It's the first time Gonzaga has dropped back-to-back games in league play since the 2013-14 campaign.
"We know we got to be better [on] defense,” Gonzaga redshirt sophomore Braden Huff said after the Santa Clara game. “We're Gonzaga, we don't lose two in a row in conference or in general. So we know we got to be better defensively. We got to be more physical down low. We got to know our assignments, really buy into the scouting reports and just take pride in that.”
Predictive analytics suggest Huff and company will have an ample opportunity to get back on track when they face the Pilots (7-14, 2-6 WCC) for a second time this season. The Bulldogs came away with an 81-50 win at the Spokane Arena in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 2. ESPN BPI and KenPom.com indicate a similar outcome is in store this Saturday.
ESPN BPI's matchup predictor gives Gonzaga a 98.0% chance to beat Portland, while KenPom gives the Zags a 99% chance to beat their WCC foe for the 20th time in a row.
The Pilots enter the matchup coming off a 92-82 win over San Diego on Thursday. Max Mackinnon led the way with 43 points, which tied Matt Houle's longstanding record for the most points scored in a single game in school history. The 6-foot-6 junior from Brisbane, Australia, is putting up 19.5 points per game on 51.6% shooting from the field in WCC play.
Chris Austin chipped in 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win over the Toreros. He's not far behind Mackinnon at 51.2% from the field during conference play, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range. Portland is No. 4 in the WCC with 8.2 3-pointers made per game.
Notably, the Pilots had their worst night from behind the arc this season during their 31-point loss to the Zags a few weeks ago. Portland went 4-of-25 (16.0%) from long range, while Gonzaga drained 11 triples and had five players finish in double-figures for scoring.
KenPom predicts the final score will be Gonzaga 92, Portland 69. The Zags are 46-2 against the Pilots under head coach Mark Few and have won 25 of the last 26 matchups at the Chiles Center.
