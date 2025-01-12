What Gonzaga's players said after win vs. Washington State
Nolan Hickman is at a high standard for the rest of the season after his performance helped the Gonzaga Bulldogs fend off the Washington State Cougars in a thriller between in-state rivals Saturday night.
The senior guard stepped up to take the reigns of the offense during the Zags' longest stretch without their steady point guard on the floor, as Ryan Nembhard picked up two fouls and had to sit for the final 9:34 of the first half. Hickman and company held their composure with the Wooden Award candidate on the bench, before putting the pedal to the metal in the second half to come away with an 88-75 victory at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
"This guy [Nolan Hickman] stepped up," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of Hickman after the game. "He was amazing tonight. I mean, seven boards ... defensively in there, battling in the post. I mean, he did a lot of stuff that, as I said, he's now, he set a high standard, so kind of be counting on that moving forward."
In addition to Hickman's 19-point night, Few praised his sophomore wing Dusty Stromer for his effort on both ends of the floor. Stromer had eight points, three steals and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench.
Here's what Hickman and Stromer said after the game.
Hickman on his performance and Graham Ike's 21-point night:
"I think I needed it, sure. And Graham, he does this thing regardless every game so. But I just give it up to my teammates, man, they found me, where I was open and I just knocked it down. So, you know, yeah, all props to them."
Hickman on feeding off the energy from the crowd and his teammates:
"It's super fun, especially seeing my guys all hype for me. That's what really gets me going. I love it, man, especially with the environment too. Being in the Kennel, the students being back, it was, it was fun."
Stromer on his defensive effort:
"I think we came out, we played as hard as we could. I was fighting the bigs all night, and I think I was able to get some steals by just trying to get around the big and take it ... everyone played their tails off defensively so, we had a great night."
Hickman on Ryan Nembhard's impact on the second half:
"I mean that's not something I would have to ask him, if he was anxious to get back in, I'm sure he was man, and what he brings to the team is just so valuable, and it's what we needed in the second half. I took his spot for a little bit in the first half, kept the team in it, and it was no drop off when he came back in the second half. So it was much needed."
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.