What Gonzaga's Mark Few said after win vs. Washington State
The Gonzaga men's basketball team pulled away from Washington State for an 88-75 victory in the first meeting between the in-state rivals in over a decade.
Graham Ike led the way with 21 points on 8-for-11 from the field, Nolan Hickman added 19 points and the Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) earned their fifth straight win to open league play by putting the Cougars (13-5, 3-2 WCC) away early in the second half. After ending the first half on an 8-2 scoring run, the Zags came out of the second half with a sense of urgency on both ends, sparking a 15-5 scoring run to make it a double-digit margin.
Here's what Gonzaga head coach Mark Few had to say after the game.
On what he told the team at halftime that led to the strong start to the second half:
"I just told them, 'hey, we're in a we're in a battle. It's a great game. Both teams are competing really hard, and we're at our best when we're in attack mode.' And they did a great job of taking the message and I thought we really went out and turned defense into offense, and we knew that was going to be a big key for us. [The Cougars] are hard to guard, they're big and they're physical, and [WSU coach David Riley] does a really lot of nice stuff on on offense that exploits mismatches. But our guys battled tonight, so I was really proud of them."
On the team's performance while Ryan Nembhard was on the bench for the final 9 minutes of the first half:
"They played great. I told them that in the locker room that that was huge. We haven't really had to do that all year. And this guy [Nolan Hickman] stepped up. He was amazing tonight. I mean, seven boards ... defensively in there, battling in the post. I mean, he did a lot of stuff that, as I said, he's now, he set a high standard, so kind of be counting on that moving forward, but he and Dusty [Stromer] both really helped during that stretch and [Khalif Battle] and obviously having Ben [Gregg] and then Graham was rock solid all night."
On the team's effort on the defensive end of the floor in the second half:
"I thought our effort and our making plays, I thought it was definitely up there [with the best of the season], and just the physicality that it took. Because, again, they're so much bigger than us at several of those spots. And again, you just don't see the post-up thing like this, where your guards are getting constantly posted. But so in that way, we fought, we were physical and kind of had to navigate our way through a lot of different actions. There's staggers and some curls and some switches and all that. For the most part, we did pretty good."