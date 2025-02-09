What Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard said after win vs. Pacific
Ryan Nembhard and Khalif Battle have already together quite a highlight reel of draw-dropping passes and intense slam dunks during their one and only season together as teammates at Gonzaga.
When Nembhard's uncanny court vision combines with Battle's high-flying style of play, the end result usually winds up circulating social media feeds for at least the next 24 hours. The Bulldogs' veteran guards have connected on quite the share of alley-oops this season, but it's safe to assume Nembhard's lob to Battle in the second half against Pacific on Saturday will always hold a special place in Gonzaga basketball lore.
With 10:27 left to play and the Zags having pulled away from the Tigers already, Nembhard capitalized off a turnover from the Tigers by attacking the lane just enough to draw the defense, while Battle came through with a perfectly timed cut near the baseline that went unnoticed by Pacific's defense until it was too late. Nembhard's dime to Battle was his sixth of the night, bringing his season assist total to 244 and breaking his previous record of 243 that he set in 35 games last season.
Nembhard finished with seven points, eight assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes of action, as the Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) pulled away for a 78-61 win over the Tigers (8-19, 3-10 WCC).
Here's what Nembhard had to say after the game.
On the alley-oop to Khalif Battle to set the record:
"That's a good way to get the record for sure. It's just nice to hoop out there with my guys and get a win honestly, that's the most important part. Obviously it's an honor and a blessing to get this record but, it's just fun being out here with the guys and getting wins."
On if he thought it was possible to break his own record in fewer games compared to last season:
"For sure it is kind of crazy. I don't really put too much thought into it, just kind of been out there hooping and trying to win games for the squad but, it's definitely a super special accomplishment."
On Gonzaga's improvements defensively and what aspects have room for growth moving forward:
"Not too sure. I think all of us are just trying to be a little more connected on that side of the ball, a little more attentive to the scouts and personnel. And I think we know that that's what's going to win us these games going down the stretch here. If we're good defensively, our offense will come and we'll be able to put numbers up. But it all starts with defense."
On how Gonzaga's focus on defense in practice has translated to the games and how results impact the team's psyche:
"I think it's just good that we all understand that defense is a huge part of our team, and a huge part of winning and I think when we all buckle down and figure out that that's what's going to contribute to winning, I think it's just a collective effort from the guys."
