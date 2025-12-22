What Mark Few said after Gonzaga beat Oregon

Over the first few weeks of the college basketball season, not many Gonzaga fans were looking at a Dec. 21 matchup between the Bulldogs and Oregon as being one of the Zags' toughest games on their nonconference schedule, considering the caliber of some of the other power conference teams scattered on the docket throughout November and December.

Nonetheless, Nate Bittle and the Ducks made sure to give general followers of the sport a fun matchup to watch going into the holiday break.

The Ducks (6-6) didn't make things easy for the Zags (12-1), who managed to come away from the Moda Center on Sunday with their smallest margin of victory in nonleague play, a 91-82 win, thanks in large part to Braeden Smith's masterful performance in the second half.

With Graham Ike bottled up for most of the night and Braden Huff dealing with foul trouble, Gonzaga's backup point guard stepped up when it mattered most to steer the Zags toward their eighth win over a power conference team this season.

Smith, who played extra minutes due to an ill Mario Saint-Supéry, got under the Ducks' skin just when it looked as if Gonzaga's lead was in jeopardy of switching hands. The former Patriot League Player of the Year at Colgate finished with 21 points, 16 of which came after halftime, and dished out seven assists without committing a turnover in 27 minutes of action off the bench. He accounted for 13 consecutive points during a pivotal stretch in the second half that saw Gonzaga's lead swell to 15 after Smith dished to Steele Venters for a crucial 3-pointer.

With the win, Gonzaga finished nonconference play with six wins combined over the SEC and Big Ten — five of which were considered Quad 1 or 2 games — and eight wins over top 100-rated KenPom teams (Oregon was No. 74, third-lowest ahead of No. 78 Arizona State and No. 100 Maryland). The Zags won all those games by double-digit margins, making Sunday's victory over the Ducks their first of the season by fewer than 10 points.

Here's what Mark Few had to say about Smith's performance, and more, after the game.

On the pro-Gonzaga crowd in attendance

"We have a great following, and I really, really, really appreciate everybody that showed up today. I mean, that was the plan when Dana [Altman] and I set this thing up. I gotta be honest with you, I thought, we'd have more Zag nation than we had. We usually draw like crazy wherever we go, and especially in the Northwest."

"So, little disappointed in that, but I was so happy for everybody that did show, and then the teams put on a on a great show. Quite frankly, those were two high level teams going at it."

On Braeden Smith and Mario Saint-Supéry

"Braeden was exceptional tonight. Mario's had the flu — I don't know what the heck's going on, but he hasn't been able to practice this whole week. And he even woke up feeling not as good as we thought he was going to be today. So we tried him a little bit, and God bless him, he couldn't really function too well out there. So, we leaned on B Smith hard, and he responded big time. He saved us and was huge key to the game."

On Gonzaga's success in nonconference play

"I've been doing 27 years of this stuff, and we've always tried to schedule difficult. Especially this last — I don't know, 10 years or 12 years; we've been trying to schedule to be a number one seed in a [nonconference play]. And I think — I'm sure somebody will dispute this with 'analytics' — but I think it's the best run we've had in the nonconference."

"I mean, literally, with who we've played, where we've played, how the games have stacked up; it just felt like that, and that's not taking anything away — I mean, we've had teams go undefeated, as you know, to the very, very end of the season. But sometimes we weren't able to play the type of schedule we played. The COVID year we certainly weren't, and I can't, off the top of my head, remember how we did in '17 or '19, but certainly not as good as we've done in the in the nonconference. Super proud of these guys."

On Oregon center Nate Bittle

"We recruited Nate. He comes from a great family and he had a great high school career. It's great to see him healthy. And then I think when you see him healthy, you can see how skilled he is. And I think when you play him, you forget how big he is.

"And listen, there's a lot of guys in college basketball that are [playing more than four seasons]. He's not the only one, and they've taken advantage of it, and good for them. And until we can get some organization and some rules around this thing, I think we'll continue to see that."

On whether the Zags have room for growth

"There's always [another level to reach]. We're not even halfway through our season. The teams that continue to get better — I've said this every year, you got to continue to get better. Those are the ones that will win and advance in the NCAA Tournament. Teams that get stuck with how they're playing in late December, it's not going to happen. So, we have to stay on that growth plane."

