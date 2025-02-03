Zach Collins traded to Chicago Bulls
After spending the last four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Zach Collins was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of a massive three-team deal on Sunday.
The Sacramento Kings dealt All-NBA guard De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, while the Bulls sent all-star Zach Lavine to Sacramento in a seven-player trade that involved four first-round draft picks and two seconds.
Collins was involved in the collateral damage, as the Gonzaga standout is set to join a Bulls squad that's sitting at No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-29 record. Chicago parted ways with Lavine following eight seasons together, which included one playoff appearance in 2021-22. Lavine, a two-time all-star from Bothell, Washington, averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 416 games with the Bulls.
Fox spent the past eight seasons with the Kings and helped the franchise snap their historic playoff drought alongside another Gonzaga standout, Domantas Sabonis. Fox averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and five rebounds per game with the Kings this season and now gets to team up with the league’s brightest young star in Victor Wembanyama.
Sacramento also received forward Sidy Cissoko from San Antonio, three first-round picks — a 2025 pick from the Charlotte Hornets, a 2027 pick from the Spurs and a 2031 pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves — along with three second-round picks.
Chicago additionally got in return guard Tre Jones from San Antonio, Kevin Huerter from the Kings and a 2025 draft pick from San Antonio.
For Collins, he's set to take on a fresh start in the Windy City after a bumpy end to his time in San Antonio. The 6-foot-11 forward was a staple in the Spurs' rotation over the past two seasons heading into 2024-25, though Collins has watched his playing time drop from 22.1 minutes per game in 2023-24 to just 11.8 in 36 appearances this season. Over his last four games, Collins logged 4.4 minutes per outing.
Collins was the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by Sacramento before being subsequently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent the first three seasons of his NBA career.
Collins signed with the Spurs in August 2021. After putting up a career-best 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 2022-23, he agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract extension in October 2023.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.