Former SMC guard Tommy Kuhse to join Orlando Magic's summer league team

Former Saint Mary’s guard Tommy Kuhse will suit up for the Orlando Magic’s summer league team, according to Hoops Rumors. The reigning WCC Sixth Man of the Year and all-conference first team member averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 3.7 assists per game for the Gaels last season.

Kuhse, a 6-foot-2 guard from Mesa, Arizona, had a meteoric rise in his five years at Saint Mary’s. As a walk-on, he redshirted his freshman season and barely saw any action in the 2017-18 season. He blossomed as Randy Bennett’s floor general the following season though, starting in 27 games and leading the Gaels to a WCC championship over Gonzaga to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Kuhse thrived as a swing starter in his final two years at Moraga in which he led the team in minutes played as a redshirt season after finally being placed on scholarship prior to the season opener. The 2021-22 campaign saw him take home All-WCC first team honors.

In totality, Kuhse played the most games in Gaels program history and sits fifth all-time in asissts and ninth in steals. He also became one of 31 players in school history to score 1,000 career points.

Kuhse is set to join Jalen Suggs, another WCC-alum, in Orlando this summer. While summer league rosters are not yet finalized, there’s a chance the two will share the court once again, this time as teammates. Suggs went 2-for-2 against Kuhse in the 2020-21 season, as the Zags handled the Gaels in both meetings that season.

The Magic’s summer league slate kicks off July 7 in Las Vegas, where the NBA’s 17th NBA 2k23 Summer League will have all 30 teams featured. Each club will play five games before the two best records square off in the championship game on July 17.