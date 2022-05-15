Skip to main content

Edward Waters University Wins the '2022 Tyson Foods Black College World Series Championship'

SIAC team from Florida wins the 2022 Tyson Foods Black College World Series on Saturday, May 14.

Edward Waters University won the 2022 Tyson Foods Black College World Series on Saturday, May 14. 

The Tigers defeated Kentucky State University 3-2 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, AL.

EWU Champions 2022 2

The final out call:

The Black College World Series had thirteen games in four days, with Edward Waters, Kentucky State, Albany State, Talladega College, Florida Memorial, Rust College, Bluefield State, and Miles College representing the contending title teams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edward Waters Tigers Baseball Team

BlackCollegeChampionships.com Game Recap:

Edward Waters (28-27) NAIA Division bracket winner came all the way back from a second-round loss to arch enemy top seed Florida Memorial in the game that ended at 1:30 am Saturday. Kentucky State (25-24) overall, NCAA Division II bracket champion suffered the emotional loss.

Both teams roared back from the lower bracket with one loss each to make the finals, and both were 3-1 entering championship.

Edward Waters got on the scoreboard first on a run scoring double by catcher Anthony Roman in the top of the second inning and added another run scored on a run batted in triple by John Nobles to take a 2-0.

Kentucky State would get back into the game in the third inning plating a run on a sacrifice fly to close the gap to 2-1. EWU would get another run in the fifth inning off the bat of Daiton Pass with a run scoring single to go up 3-1.

KSU Aram Kumar infield bunt in the bottom of the sixth for the Thorobreds cut the final margin to 3-2.

Edward Waters pitcher Austin James earned the victory for the Tigers on the mound, going 5.0 innings, allowing just one earned run, and six strikeouts, while Caden Hutchinson earned the save for EWU.

Kentucky State Brady Bibbs (3-2) suffered the loss.

Coach Johnson and his Edward Waters Tigers baseball team captured the NCAA Division II Black College World Series National Championship. 

The games were well-played, and the organizers did a phenomenal job presenting an outstanding event.

HBCU Legends Draft Coverage

James Houston
Football

James Houston IV's Interview with AllLions Podcast

By Kyle T. Mosley1 hour ago
HBCU Rookies
Football

HBCU Football Stars at NFL Rookie Minicamps

By Kyle T. Mosley19 hours ago
Three HBCU Basketball Players
Basketball

3 HBCU Players Invited to 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 10, 2022
No Opportunity
Football

Undrafted HBCU Players Remain Without an Opportunity

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 8, 2022
SB110349
Golf

HBCU Golfers Receive PGA Tour and Pro-Am Opportunities at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 7, 2022
The Four - 2
Football

Doug Williams: 'Step in the Right Direction' on Four HBCU Players Drafted, Aqeel Glass to Bucs, Rookie Minicamp Invites

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 2, 2022
Keenan Forbes 2
Football

Rattlers' OL Keenan Forbes Invited to Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 1, 2022
Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land
Football

HBCU, FCS Sack Leader Isaiah Land Enters Transfer Portal

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 1, 2022