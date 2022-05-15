Edward Waters University Wins the '2022 Tyson Foods Black College World Series Championship'

Edward Waters University won the 2022 Tyson Foods Black College World Series on Saturday, May 14.

The Tigers defeated Kentucky State University 3-2 at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, AL.

The final out call:

The Black College World Series had thirteen games in four days, with Edward Waters, Kentucky State, Albany State, Talladega College, Florida Memorial, Rust College, Bluefield State, and Miles College representing the contending title teams.

Edward Waters (28-27) NAIA Division bracket winner came all the way back from a second-round loss to arch enemy top seed Florida Memorial in the game that ended at 1:30 am Saturday. Kentucky State (25-24) overall, NCAA Division II bracket champion suffered the emotional loss.

Both teams roared back from the lower bracket with one loss each to make the finals, and both were 3-1 entering championship.

Edward Waters got on the scoreboard first on a run scoring double by catcher Anthony Roman in the top of the second inning and added another run scored on a run batted in triple by John Nobles to take a 2-0.

Kentucky State would get back into the game in the third inning plating a run on a sacrifice fly to close the gap to 2-1. EWU would get another run in the fifth inning off the bat of Daiton Pass with a run scoring single to go up 3-1.

KSU Aram Kumar infield bunt in the bottom of the sixth for the Thorobreds cut the final margin to 3-2.

Edward Waters pitcher Austin James earned the victory for the Tigers on the mound, going 5.0 innings, allowing just one earned run, and six strikeouts, while Caden Hutchinson earned the save for EWU.

Kentucky State Brady Bibbs (3-2) suffered the loss.