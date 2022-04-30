Will an HBCU player finally get the call from a team on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

After Day 2 ended, four FCS players were selected in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, but not a single HBCU player.

The NFL made a concerted effort to support HBCU players during the offseason with the league sanctioned NFL Combine (Mobile), NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, East-West Bowl, Reese's Senior Bowl, and the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Still, none of the NFL teams considered HBCU talent for rounds 1, 2, and 3.

Were HBCUs getting the proverbial slap on the back this offseason but still being slapped in the face by the NFL teams?

The four FCS players chosen in the first round were:

Trevor Penning, OT - University of Northern Iowa - New Orleans Saints (1st Round, No. 19 overall) Cole Strange, OL - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - New England Patriots (1st Round - No. 29 overall) Christian Watson, WR - North Dakota State University - Green Bay Packers (2nd Round - No. 34 overall) Troy Anderson, LB - Montana State University - Atlanta Falcons (2nd Round - No. 58 overall)

The third round did not produce draftees for the FCS or HBCU programs.

Would the third and final day of the 2022 NFL be fruitful for HBCU players?

25 Players to Watch in Rounds 4-7

Decobie Durant, CB - South Carolina State Joshua Williams, DB - Fayetteville State Ja'Tyre Carter, OL - Southern Markquese Bell, S - Florida A&M James Houston, LD/Edge - Jackson State Aqeel Glass, QB - Alabama A&M Dee Anderson, WR - Alabama A&M Will Adams, DB - Virginia Union Michael Badejo, DE - Texas Southern Jay Jackson-Williams, OL - Florida A&M Keenan Forbes, OL - Florida A&M Cam Durley, OL - Tennessee State Trey Gross, WR - Delaware State Ezra Gray, RB - Alabama State Jawon Pass, QB - Prairie A&M Keyshawn James, DE - Fayetteville State Keith Corbin, WR - Jackson State Marquis McClain, WR - Southern De'Shaan Dixon, DE - Norfolk State Lyndemian Brooks, RB - Prairie View A&M Keonte Hampton, LB - Jackson State Geremy Hickbottom, QB - Tennessee State Antwan Owens, DT - Jackson State Al Young, CB - Jackson State Chad Gilchrist, LB - South Carolina State

Expect several of these players to sign undrafted free agent contracts with NFL teams at the end of the draft.

HBCU Legends will continue its NFL Draft coverage today and Sunday as we monitor the players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

