James Houston IV, 'The Problem' is Primed to Cause Problems for NFL Offenses

James Houston IV is primed and ready to cause problems for NFL Offenses in 2022.

Watching James Houston IV at work is thing of beauty. Not much has been said and the reading is few regarding Houston the from NFL draft media site.

Houston is nicknamed "The Problem" for a good reason. The Jackson State defensive star made the highlight reel at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and East-West Bowl games, but the NFL failed to invite him to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Why?

No one knows for sure. It was an inexplicable snub.

On Monday, Houston and his Jackson State teammates, who are also getting "Primed" for the NFL Draft, featured their skill at the JSU Pro Day. Coach Sanders invited thirty-six draft-eligible players from the HBCU and smaller schools in Mississippi to participate in the event.

West quarterback Brock Purdy of Iowa State (15) is flushed out of the pocket by East linebacker James Houston IV of Jackson State (41) during the East\West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Pro Day reports and even Coach Prime said 22 NFL teams were represented at the workout session. Coach Prime was ready to call out the 10 teams that were no-shows but didn't - yet.

Back to Houston. He did not disappoint with an outstanding showing. Pre-draft scouting reports have him listed as a "hybrid" or "tweener" as an outside linebacker/defensive end. Most likely, his skills can excel in a 3-4 defensive scheme.

Shaw Kopelakis reported the edge rusher weighing 244 pounds, 20 more than his normal playing weight. Houston benched 22 times, ran between 4.6 to low 4.8 seconds in the 40, and jumped a 39-inch vertical.

Houston and Leonard

I wanted to see how his numbers compared to the current HBCU legend and NFL All-Pro, Darius Leonard's combine performance. Leonard was 234 pounds, ran 4.7 seconds in the 40, and bench pressed 17 times. Indianapolis selected Leonard as the No. 36 overall draft pick in the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Darius Leonard:

After adding 50 pounds during his stay in college, his frame may be beginning to max out

Thin through arms and chest and lacks desired, NFL play strength

Who knew? Now Darius Leonard is a perennial All-Pro and has far exceeded expectations in the National Football League. You have to believe the same will be for James Houston.

At the moment, Houston is grading as a mid-round selection. Did his Pro Day performance increase his stock? We shall see.

If not, those NFL teams who would pass will have "The Problem" to deal with for years to come.

