Double Standard on Display When Geno Auriemma Came for Dawn Staley

UPDATE at 1:00 PM CT: UConn head women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma issued the following apology on the team's social media account at 1:00 PM CT/2:00 PM ET.

"There's no excuse for how I handled the end of the game versus South Carolina," Auriemma wrote. "It's unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don't want my actions to detract from that. I've had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them." -- Geno Auriemma

Statement from Head Coach Geno Auriemma pic.twitter.com/q8La6lMqN6 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 4, 2026



Coach Auriemma does not specifically apologize to South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley. Especially, since it was Staley that he released his frustrations on at the game and in his postgame interview. This could be viewed as still problematic for the veteran coach.





South Carolina will play UCLA for the national championship title at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, Apr. 5. Staley will be vying for her fourth NCAA national title; she won her last championship against Iowa in 2024.

The following is analytical commentary from a reporter who has covered HBCU sports and women's basketball for HBCU Legends on SI since 2021.

Apologies can rectify poor behavior in sports. Double standards cannot.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma has decided to overlook sportsmanship and take an obstinate approach to an incident he created at the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four on Friday night against South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

Morehouse College's handcuffing of Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor was another such incident that could have been easily remedied with an immediate, open apology from the historic institution — but waiting has now led to a federal lawsuit. Both relate to postgame dust-ups that have become national debates, translating into misperceptions about handshakes, sportsmanship, and fairness. Perhaps in Auriemma's case, it speaks to the heightened insensitivity that women players and coaches have spoken about in women's basketball in recent years.

The Double Standard | Credit: ESPN image

One primary concern for Auriemma and UConn athletic director David Benedict is how the women's basketball players view their leader taking an unapologetic stance and aggressive posture against a highly respected woman head coach. What message is being sent and received by those young women who are entrusted to his care?

Benedict has missed several moments lately. Dan Hurley's headbutt incident and Geno's tirade are two that he should have stepped in and taken charge of early in the process.

How did we get here?

South Carolina took their early licks from UConn within the first 10 minutes of the semifinal game. But the Gamecocks fought back by coming out of a break being more physical, affecting the Huskies' shots, and throwing off the usually reliable execution of the undefeated UConn Huskies.

Being down 62-48 wasn't enough for Auriemma to concede to South Carolina with less than a second left on the clock during a stoppage in play. He walked over to South Carolina's sideline and approached Dawn Staley.

Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma exchange words



Things got heated. 😳 pic.twitter.com/tJ6CtBi1a0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 4, 2026

What followed wasn't a competitive exchange between equals — it sounded an alarm. Auriemma angrily let loose a string of words while demonstratively pointing his finger at the floor. Staley seemed shocked before the two started to bark at one another and had to be separated.

It didn't stop there. After both sides were sent back to their respective benches so the clock could wind down to zero, Auriemma marched off to the tunnel without participating in the actual handshake line. He didn't shake hands with Dawn Staley's players. He didn't shake hands with her staff. He left the floor entirely.

And when he got to his press conference? When asked if he had any regrets, Auriemma's response was "Why would I? Why would I?"

Not an apology. Not even a gesture toward one. Just defiance from a man whose entire coaching career has been built on the blood, sweat, and tears of young women in basketball. And his grievance was built on something that never happened.

South Carolina will play UCLA for the national championship title at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, Apr. 5. Staley will be vying for her fourth NCAA national title; she won her last championship against Iowa in 2024.

The foundation of Auriemma's entire postgame narrative — that Dawn Staley disrespected him by skipping the pregame handshake — collapsed the moment anyone looked at the tape.

ESPN footage showed the two coaches meeting before the game, during which Staley hugged Auriemma and greeted several UConn players. She didn't just shake his hand. She embraced the man. She went down the line and acknowledged his entire staff. She did everything right — and he still stood at the scorer's table afterward, waiting for a second handshake that never came, and apparently decided that warranted a full meltdown before a national television audience.

Clearly Dawn Staley shook Geno's hand and gave him a hug... https://t.co/XCxtAN2yhE — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) April 4, 2026

Think about that. Dawn Staley gave Geno Auriemma a hug before the game. He cursed on live television, had to be physically restrained from confronting her before the final buzzer, attempted to approach her a second time, walked off without shaking anyone's hand — and then told reporters he had zero regrets about any of it.

ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike, one of the sharpest voices in the sport, saw exactly what this was. "What he did was extremely problematic, in my opinion," Ogwumike said. "And it was a buildup of things being problematic — starting with Sarah Strong." Ogwumike noted that Auriemma called out the torn jersey as an act of South Carolina physicality, when Strong herself acknowledged it was self-inflicted. "And then I've never seen a circumstance in the middle of a quarter where you call out an opposing coach and just say that you're frustrated and sort of leering over there. That to me was another problem. But last but not least, catching Dawn at the end of the game off guard and confronting her — all of this because she didn't shake your hand?"

That is the story. And most of the mainstream media still called it a "feud."

The Tape He Chose to Ignore

Auriemma's grievances didn't stop at the phantom handshake. During his in-game interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe before the fourth quarter, he declared that South Carolina had been "beating the s**t out of our guys the entire game" CBS Sports on live, national television. He publicly accused Staley of ranting, raving, and calling referees "some names you don't want to hear," with no evidence provided then or since.

Then, in his postgame press conference, he invoked the concept of a "double standard," inferring that Staley — a Black woman — gets more leeway to work officials than he does.

Ogwumike addressed that claim directly on ESPN. "He mentioned this double standard in some of his comments. The double standard is — if Dawn acted that way, it would probably be a completely different conversation." She also pushed back on the narrative that South Carolina was the physical aggressor. "If you watch the first 10 minutes of the game, UConn was the one applying the pressure. UConn was the one that was physical. South Carolina were the ones that were on their heels."

Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike call out Geno Auriemma after UConn's loss to Dawn Staley and South Carolina in the NCAA Final Four pic.twitter.com/MLyPol0MEq — ツ (@kidravi) April 4, 2026

ESPN analyst Andraya Carter was equally pointed. "The first thing that comes to my mind — and I was re-listening to what Geno said — is how hypocritical it is. He is so frustrated with Coach Staley for apparently breaking these protocols pregame, but he breaks protocols postgame. He doesn't shake the South Carolina players' hands. He doesn't shake her staff. He doesn't go through the line like everybody does after a game — you go through the line and you say, 'good game.' South Carolina played so well. They deserved him going through that line and telling them that they did a good job."

Auriemma also wrongly claimed South Carolina players ripped UConn star Sarah Strong's jersey — while Strong herself sat at the podium next to him and admitted she ripped her own jersey.

He was wrong about the pregame hug. He was wrong about the jersey. He had no evidence for his accusations about Staley's language with officials. He offered no apology. And he'd do it all again.

Let's Try a Different Scenario — Starting at Home with HBCUs

Let's start where we live in the HBCU sports world. Here are two coaches that HBCU Legends has interviewed over the years — Dawn Thornton and Johnny Jones.

Dawn Thornton, head coach of Alabama A&M women's basketball, was just named the 2026 SWAC Women's Basketball Coach of the Year. She has built the Bulldogs into a SWAC powerhouse in two seasons, modeling her program after a blueprint she has been clear about: Dawn Staley — "Leader. Champion. Culture builder."

Now imagine Thornton's Alabama A&M just won a high-stakes SWAC tournament game on a controversial call against the men of Texas Southern. And Johnny Jones, the veteran Texas Southern men's basketball coach who has built the Tigers into a perennial SWAC contender with multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, is on the losing sideline.

Imagine Jones, before the final buzzer sounds, storms toward Thornton. He points aggressively and has to be physically restrained by his own staff. He attempts a second approach, skips the handshake line entirely, and walks off the floor.

Before all of that, he cursed on live television and publicly questioned Thornton's character and sideline conduct with zero evidence. And at the postgame podium: "Regrets? Why would I? Why would I?"

What does that look like in the HBCU community? What do those headlines look like — not in six hours, but in six minutes? Would they be localized or national?

There is no "feud" framing within these walls. There would be an immediate call for accountability, suspension, apology, for self-reflection. The story is not about Dawn Thornton's championship run. It is entirely about Johnny Jones — and it does not end quietly.

Now take that same scenario outside of HBCU spaces and into the Power Four. Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks, who is one of the most respected Black coaches in the history of women's college basketball, loses a 14-point semifinal to UCLA's Cori Close.

If he exhibits the same behavior. Same postgame podium defiance and the outcome is identical, if he chose to be loud, and unforgiving against Close, would his athletic director and women's basketball fans be as quiet?

That is a double standard. It doesn't announce itself. It just quietly decides whose anger is passion and whose anger is a problem.

Legacy on the Line

One miscalculated action by a legendary coach should not define them. But history has shown us that it can.

On Dec. 29, 1978, Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes — one of the most decorated coaches in college football history, with five national championships and 28 seasons in Columbus — punched Clemson nose guard Charlie Bauman in the throat on the sideline of the Gator Bowl after Bauman intercepted a pass that sealed a Clemson victory. Ohio State athletic director Hugh Hindman fired Hayes the next morning, ending his 28-season tenure as the Buckeyes' head coach.

As Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller said years later: "Not very many people remember much about the football game itself. It was an important game for us to establish ourselves as a national program. But at the end of the day, that's not what people remember." They remember the punch. They remember the sideline. They remember the moment a legend lost control, and eventually lost everything that came with it.

Clemson head coach Danny Ford, who witnessed it firsthand, put it plainly: "I don't know that you can overstate it, because it ended the career of a legend and an icon. I don't like to remember it like that. I don't like to say it was his last game. But that's history, and that's what happened. You can't change that."

Geno Auriemma did not punch anyone on Friday night. But he confronted a highly respected colleague, that is a Black woman, before a game ended, had to be physically restrained, attempted a second approach, abandoned the handshake line, and stood at a podium with zero remorse.

The question now isn't just whether the Big East or NCAA will act. It's whether Auriemma, like Hayes before him, will allow a single moment of uncontrolled frustration to become the last image people carry of an otherwise extraordinary career. It's doubtful, but something more may have to come from the UConn coach.

The Real Double Standard

Stephen A. Smith said it plainly on X: "Had Dawn Staley acted like that, we would be all over her." Not often do we agree with the Winston-Salem State alum, but he has a valid point.

And Chiney Ogwumike said what the networks should be saying louder: "Time and time again, we see Dawn Staley rise to the occasion, take the high road. He's the one who has to be responsible for explaining his actions."

Dawn Staley is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a three-time national champion as a player, and the architect of the most dominant program in women's college basketball. She is the blueprint — not just for coaches like Dawn Thornton building SWAC dynasties in Huntsville, but for what excellence, grace, and accountability look like at the highest level of the sport. She has used her platform deliberately — to recruit from historically Black communities, to honor the culture, to speak truth in rooms where truth is often unwelcome.

She carried herself with class Friday night while a man who built his entire legend in her sport came for her on the biggest stage in it. And when asked about it, she said what she always says: "I don't want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today."

She protected her players. She protected the moment. For the moment, she's protected the game from a standard bearer who clearly wasn't interested in doing the same Friday night.

What Should Have Happened

Geno Auriemma should have walked to center court, shook Dawn Staley's hand a second time — since she'd already hugged him before tip-off — congratulated her program on a dominant performance, and gone back to his locker room to sit with what just happened.

Instead he initiated a physical confrontation before the game ended, had to be restrained, tried again, abandoned the handshake line, and walked into a press conference where he said he had no regrets and talked about double standards without a single shred of self-awareness about the one he was living inside of.

Ogwumike put a fine point on it: "This was not Geno's best moment. It was a moment that I never saw coming. But he should be held. He's the one who has to be responsible for explaining his actions."

He got outcoached. He got outclassed. And when the cameras were still rolling, he made sure everyone in Phoenix knew he hadn't accepted either of those things.

Dawn Staley is headed to the national championship. The conversation about what Geno Auriemma owes her, this game, and these players is just getting started. And this time, there's tape.

Will the coach offer a sincere apology?

We shall see.

UPDATE: 4/4/26 at 6:00 PM. The question was asked: "Will the coach offer a sincere apology?" Hours after being under heavy public scrutiny and pressure, Geno Auriemma posted on social media an apology. It's not a direct apology to Dawn Staley to whom he stated false claims about in his postgame interview. It's a benign prepared statement. Sincerity? No one is for certain, Coach Auriemma can offer more clarity. For the moment, the manner of how UConn issued the apology only strengthens the argument of a double standard, rather than resolving it.