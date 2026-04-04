Geno Auriemma Issues Apology to South Carolina After Dustup With Dawn Staley

Geno Auriemma would like to apologize for his actions Friday night.

In the closing seconds of UConn’s 62–48 loss to South Carolina in the national semifinals, Auriemma confronted Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley on the court. Auriemma walked off the floor before the final buzzer sounded, and after the game he bemoaned that Staley snubbed him of a handshake before tipoff. Auriemma also complained about the officiating that he believed favored South Carolina, which is advancing to the national championship for the third straight year.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” Auriemma said in a statement issued Saturday. “I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that.

“I’ve had a relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”

Geno Auriemma’s official apology to South Carolina. | UConn / X

While issuing an apology was the right move, Auriemma notably did not mention Staley by name in his statement.

Auriemma did say to reporters Friday night that he doesn’t have a relationship with Staley off the court.

“No, not really. We don’t have a lot in common,” he said. “Dawn was my assistant on the Olympic team, and we’ve been coaching against each other for a long, long time. I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for what she’s done at South Carolina.”

Staley didn’t have much to say about the interaction after the game.

“I have no idea,” Staley said when asked what happened between her and Auriemma. “But I’m gonna let you know this, I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I didn’t know. I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand. I don’t know what he came with after the game, but, hey, sometimes things get heated. We move on.”

Dawn Staley reacts to Geno Auriemma’s apology in press conference

One day ahead of South Carolina’s national championship matchup against UCLA on Sunday, Staley sat down with the media. As expected, the press conference began with questions about Auriemma’s apology.

“For me, no distractions at this time. [I’m] concentrating on winning a national championship,” Staley said. “That’s it.”

Staley then was asked if she’s disappointed that the headlines of the women’s Final Four have been centered around her and Auriemma instead of the actual games.

“That’s a little disheartening,” Staley said. “But at the same time, this is sports, and sometimes things like this happen. That’s why I’m going to continue to focus on our team and their ability to advance in this tournament, and hopefully win another national championship.”

Stars call out Geno Auriemma for his actions toward Dawn Staley

It was clear that Auriemma needed to apologize to Staley and the Gamecocks based on the reactions from some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie called it a “real shame” that Auriemma acted the way he did down the stretch of Friday night’s game and said the coach needed to apologize.

Congratulations to @dawnstaley and the @GamecockWBB team on an outstanding game plan executed to perfection! It’s a real shame that #Geno took the low road! We have all had to lose with class! Geno of the @UConnWBB needs to start with an apology!!! #GenoApologize — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) April 4, 2026

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker had similar thoughts on the situation.

Candace Parker on Geno confronting Dawn Staley last night: "The colors always come to light." — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) April 4, 2026

On the ESPN postgame show Friday night, former hoops star and current analyst Chiney Ogwumike called Auriemma’s actions “extremely problematic.”

ESPN reporter Andraya Carter called Auriemma “hypocritical” for criticizing Staley for snubbing him of a pregame handshake but then breaking protocol himself with his postgame complaints.

Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike call out Geno Auriemma after UConn's loss to Dawn Staley and South Carolina in the NCAA Final Four pic.twitter.com/MLyPol0MEq — ツ (@kidravi) April 4, 2026

Even rapper Lil Wayne had, well, something to say.

Geno a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 4, 2026

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