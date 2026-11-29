HOUSTON – In 1968, NBC cut away from a dramatic football game between the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders to air the movie Heidi. Television viewers missed Oakland scoring two touchdowns in the closing moments to win. The backlash changed how television networks handled live football broadcasts. The decision is now known as "Heidi Gate or Heidi Game."

Fifty-eight years later, NBC faced another programming dilemma, and HBCU football was on the losing end of the decision.

A storm forced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 28, resulting in NBC moving the 53rd Bayou Classic between Southern University and Grambling State University off national broadcast television.

The weather was beyond NBC's control. Its programming decision was not.

Why the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Was Postponed

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the East Coast was bracing for heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding. The National Weather Service issued high-wind and coastal flood warnings for parts of New York.

Concerns about safely controlling the parade's signature balloons in high winds prompted New York City officials, Macy's, and NBC to move the event to Saturday, Nov. 28. It marked the first postponement in the parade's 100-year history.

On Thanksgiving morning, NBC stations aired an encore presentation of the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 a.m. The National Dog Show still aired at noon.

That part was nobody's fault. What came next was a programming decision.

Fans Watching the Bayou Classic | HBCU Legends

NBC Bumps the 53rd Bayou Classic to Peacock and NBCSN

Bayou Classic officials announced that NBC's Thanksgiving lineup "will be presented in its entirety on Saturday, Nov. 28."

The annual HBCU football rivalry game "will now be presented live on Peacock and NBCSN at 1 p.m. CST."

NBC affiliates in Louisiana carried the game over the air. However, fans outside Louisiana who wanted to watch Southern and Grambling State needed a Peacock subscription or access to a television package carrying NBCSN.

The Bayou Classic is no fringe television property.

NBC Sports has carried the Bayou Classic since 1991. A three-year media rights extension runs through 2027, extending the relationship to 37 years. The 2025 Bayou Classic aired nationally on NBC and Peacock.

Scheduling conflicts likely played a role in the decision.

NBC aired the rescheduled Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, Central, and Mountain time and 7:30 a.m. Pacific time. NBC's traditional holiday programming follows the parade at noon local time.

In the Central time zone, that programming block conflicted with the Bayou Classic's scheduled 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

NBC has not publicly identified whether that scheduling conflict was the deciding factor.

Grambling and Southern University met in the 46th annual Bayou Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 30. Grambling would lose the game 30-28. 4e9a4045 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Poochie-gate? Where Does HBCU Football Rank Among NBC's Priorities?

Call it Poochie-gate or Doggy-gate, but the National Dog Show isn't the villain.

The programming hierarchy is.

When NBC's holiday television schedule became crowded, a live HBCU football rivalry game lost its national broadcast television window and moved behind a subscription barrier for most of the country.

The question isn't whether the National Dog Show deserves its television audience. It does.

The question is whether one of America's premier HBCU sporting events deserved greater consideration from a television partner that has broadcast the Bayou Classic for more than three decades.

Could NBC have explored alternative programming windows or another national broadcast arrangement to preserve free over-the-air access to the game?

It's a fair question, particularly given the network's longstanding relationship with the Bayou Classic.

What HBCU Football Fans Missed in the 53rd Bayou Classic

Viewers who had access to Saturday's broadcast witnessed a thriller while 62,732 spectators enjoyed the event first-hand.

Southern held off a furious Grambling State rally, stopping a two-point conversion attempt with 45 seconds remaining to secure a 31-29 victory.

The 53rd Bayou Classic MVP and Jaguars quarterback Christian Johnson accounted for 349 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Southern finished 7-5 in Marshall Faulk's first season as head coach after going 2-10 in 2025. The victory marked the Jaguars' fifth consecutive Bayou Classic win.

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Faulk, a New Orleans native and Pro Football Hall of Famer, won his Bayou Classic coaching debut in his hometown.

It was precisely the type of compelling sports story that deserved a national broadcast television audience.

Instead, fans outside Louisiana without access to Peacock or NBCSN lost the opportunity to watch the game live through their local NBC affiliates.

For HBCU football, national television exposure is about more than entertainment. It provides visibility for student-athletes, universities, coaches, marching bands, sponsors, and the communities that support these historic institutions.

Moving the game from broadcast television to subscription-based platforms potentially reduced that exposure.

Was NBC's Decision About Television Ratings and Advertising Revenue?

The television ratings offer a possible explanation for NBC's decision.

According to NBCUniversal, the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a record 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. The National Dog Show attracted 12.8 million viewers.

The 2025 Bayou Classic's viewership numbers were not disclosed online.

Those are significant television audiences, particularly for advertisers seeking exposure during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Protecting that programming window makes business sense for NBC. However, the network's specific reasoning for moving the Bayou Classic has not been publicly established.

Several television audience measurements will help evaluate the impact of NBC's decision:

The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewership compared with its 2025 audience.

The 2026 National Dog Show television audience.

The combined 2026 Bayou Classic viewership across Peacock, NBCSN, and Louisiana NBC affiliates, if available.

The 2026 Bayou Classic audience compared with its 2025 national NBC and Peacock viewership.

Without comparable audience data from NBC Sports or Nielsen, the full impact of the programming change remains unknown.

What NBC's Decision Means for the Future of HBCU Media Rights

The Bayou Classic isn't programming filler. It's a contracted sports property, a cultural institution, and one of the most recognizable events in HBCU athletics.

One has to wonder whether the "suits" in New York fully understood the significance of carrying the Bayou Classic on NBC rather than moving it to subscription-based platforms such as Peacock and NBCSN.

For more than three decades, NBC has helped make the annual Southern-Grambling State rivalry a Thanksgiving weekend television tradition. The event has introduced generations of viewers to HBCU football, the pageantry of Black college marching bands, and the rich traditions of two of Louisiana's historically Black universities.

However, HBCU conferences and athletic programs are seeking more than national exposure. They want greater control over their media properties, increased media rights revenue, stronger corporate partnerships, and greater financial returns.

Thus, accessibility matters. So does ownership.

The development of the SWAC TV and MEAC Network apps, HBCU GO, and the CIAA Sports Network-UEN partnership demonstrates how Black collegiate athletics can create new revenue opportunities, expand distribution, and exercise greater control over programming without relying exclusively on traditional linear television networks.

These emerging media platforms offer HBCU athletics an opportunity to monetize their intellectual property on their own terms rather than remain at the mercy of network programming decisions.

It's Time for HBCU Athletics to Exercise Its Leverage

The television ratings may eventually reveal what NBC's programming change cost the Bayou Classic in national reach. Culturally, however, it's another story.

NBC's decision raises a legitimate question about the network's programming priorities and the value it places on HBCU athletic properties.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland's report on Friday highlighted growing viewership, financial progress, and expanding audience support for the conference's media initiatives.

HBCU athletics has an audience. It has marketable properties. It has cultural relevance. Most importantly, it has emerging distribution alternatives.

The objective should not necessarily be to abandon traditional television networks but to negotiate from a position of strength rather than dependency.

We'll see whether NBC recognizes that when the Bayou Classic's media rights agreement expires after 2027.

Perhaps it's time to explore new media alliances for the "Granddaddy of HBCU Classics."

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