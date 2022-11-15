Skip to main content

HBCU Quarterbacks Jawon Pass, Deondre Francois Selected by XFL Teams

Two former HBCU football quarterbacks were selected for XFL teams during a live-streamed event on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Jawon Pass
Francois

San Antonio Brahmas head coach Hines Ward selected Jawon Pass out of Prairie View A&M. Orlando Guardians head coach Marc Trestman chose Hampton University's former signal-caller, Deondre Francois.

Pass, 6-4 and 228 pounds started his collegiate career with Louisville in 2017, transferred in 2022, and finished at Prairie View A&M in 2021. The Columbus, GA native passed for 5,171 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions in college. 

Francois, 6-2 and 205 pounds, started for Florida State and intended to transfer to FAU in 2019 after being dismissed due to an alleged abuse incident with his former girlfriend. The transfer to FAU never happened, and he later joined Hampton University. He threw for a single season school-record of 26 touchdowns while with the Pirates. The Orlando native passed for 8,813 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions during college. 

Both quarterbacks are big, have strong arms, and are very mobile.

HBCU Legends will report more on the XFL selections and draftees from HBCU programs.

