A hilarious remix video of Deion Sanders' "If I Ain't SWAC" comments. DJ Suede remixes Coach Primes press conference remarks into a video.

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: