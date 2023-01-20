Deion Sanders "out-recruited" his Power 5 competitors for a second-straight year to land a highly-touted cornerback to pair with Travis Hunter in Colorado.

Lakeland (7) Cormani McClain runs back an interception against Osceola during first half action in Lakeland Fl Friday December 2,2022.Ernst Peters/The Ledger 120222 Ep Preps 9 News; Credit:© Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thursday, the former Jackson State head coach received a verbal commitment from the No. 2 overall prospect of the 2023 recruiting class, Cormani McClain. He flipped the young cornerback from Miami to Colorado, as he did with Travis Hunter last season.

Reports on Jan. 13 had McClain secretly meeting with Sanders in Colorado instead of making his set appointment for Miami coaches.

It was a classic Deion Sanders move which resulted in Lakeland product to switch his initial commitment to the Buffaloes from the Hurricanes.

Last season, Sanders employed similar recruiting tactics to lure Travis Hunter, the 2022 No. 2 top recruit, to Jackson State's football program.

The one constant is Deion Sanders, who has out-maneuvered Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, and now Miami for extremely talented prospects.

Feb. 1 begins the new signing period when Cormani McClain can officially sign his letter of intent with the University of Colorado. If so, McClain will join Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders as the prominent talent in Boulder for 2023.\

Coach Prime celebrated in "Prime-like" fashion for landing McClain in a video from Colorado:

At Jackson State, new head coach T.C. Taylor is making strides in courting talent for the Tigers program. At this point, JSU recruiting remains No. 1 for HBCU football teams in the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. Feb. 1 should be an exciting day for more prospects to flip previous Power 5 commitments to HBCUs.

Stay tuned!

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Recent HBCU Legends Articles