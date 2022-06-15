Dr. Cavil's 2022 HBCU Preseason Football Rankings

Dr. Kenyatta Cavil's HBCU Huddle Report published his 2022 HBCU Major Division Football's preseason poll rankings on Tuesday.

The list has the usual suspects who topped HBCU football at the end of the 2021 season.

South Carolina State head coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough is presented the Celebration Bowl trophy following the game in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Cb49; Credit:© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's the HBCU Huddle Report's ranking:

South Carolina State Bulldogs Jackson State University Tigers Florida A&M University Rattlers Alabama A&M Bulldogs North Carolina A&T Aggies Alcorn State Braves North Carolina Central Eagles Tennessee State Tigers Alabama State Hornets Norfolk State Spartans

Also receiving votes from the panel were Prairie View, Grambling State, and Southern University.

HBCU Legends' notes on the rankings:

Coach Buddy Pough won the 2021 HBCU National Championship with a strong defense. Could the loss of cornerback Decobie Durant drop the Bulldogs lower in the rankings this season?

It was interesting that the voters overlooked how Eric Dooley's arrival in Scotlandville could boost the Jaguars' football program in 2022.

Alabama A&M stays high in the rankings although the enormous losses of 2021 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Aqeel Glass and wide receiver Dee Anderson.

Alabama State is at No. 9 with a new head coach and a defensive program in disarray after most assistants ditched the program and accepted offers from Morgan State.

NCCU is higher than Norfolk State wasn't shocking nor surprising. Yet, you would have to believe that Odums will have a better season after his year of introduction to the MEAC in 2021.

Alcorn could be higher, but head coach Fred McNair must address the loss of quarterback Felix Harper for the Braves to challenge in the SWAC West division.

I highly respect Dr. Cavil who has covered the HBCU sports scene for over twenty years. Each week, his HBCU Sports Lab broadcast, with Charles Bishop, and Mike Washington is a must see as the trio analyzes the important topics in HBCU sports on their streaming talk show.

Inside the HBCU Huddle Report is located on Facebook.

