HBCU Football Schedules and How to Watch | Week 7
HBCU football schedules and how to watch in Week 7 of the 2022 season.
SWAC Schedule in Week 7
- Florida A&M at Grambling State – 1:00 PM CT | HBCU GO
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State – 2:00 PM CT
- Jackson State vs. Bethune – Cookman – 3:00 PM CT | ESPN+
- Alcorn State at Southern – 6:00 PM CT | ESPN+
- Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 3:00 PM CT
SWAC Game of the Week
Alcorn State (3-2, 2-0 SWAC) at Southern (3-2, 2-1 SWAC)
- Another battle of SWAC heavyweights as Fred McNair's Braves visit Eric Dooley's Jaguars at Mumford Stadium.
- Southern's Joshua Griffin (ST Player of the Week) and Besean McCray (Newcomer Player of the Week) for their phenomenal performances against Prairie View.
- Southern: Offense - 41.4 pts/game, Defense allows - 21.00 pts/game
- Alcorn: Offense - 25.0 pts/game, Defense allows - 26.0 pts/game
- Alcorn leads series history since 1951, 40-28-2.
- Under Head Coach Fred McNair, the Braves are 5-2 against the Jaguars.
- The "Trident" offensive backfield with running backs Jarveon Howard, Niko Duffey and Javonta Leatherwood has produced 1,014 yards between the three ball-carriers this season.
- Redshirt senior running back enters the weekend tied for seventh in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) for rushing touchdowns (8), while also ranked fourth for rushing yards (634).
- Currently, the Braves rank first in the SWAC for sacks (4.0) and sacks allowed (1.2).
- Alcorn defensive linemen Malachi Bailey and Chris Ballard are ranked in the top 35 of the FCS for quarterback sacks. Bailey enters the weekend ranked tied for 24th with 4.0 sacks, while Ballard is tied for 33rd with 3.0 sacks.
Prediction: Southern 45, Alcorn State 27
MEAC Schedule in Week 6
- NCCU 59, Morgan State 20
- Virginia University of Lynchburg vs. South Carolina State at 1:30 PM ET | TV: ESPN+ / MEAC Digital Network
- Harvard vs. Howard at 4:00 PM ET | TV: ESPN3 (re-air on ESPNU, 11 PM ET)
- Delaware State vs. Norfolk State at 2 PM ET | TV: ESPN+ / MEAC Digital Network
MEAC Game of the Week
Delaware State (3-2, 0-0 MEAC) at Norfolk State (1-5, 1-0 MEAC)
- In Week 6, Norfolk State defeated Morgan State in "dramatic fashion last Saturday, as receiver Da'Quan Felton caught a 3-yard TD pass with five seconds left to lift the Spartans past Morgan State, 24-21."
- 27th meeting between the Hornets and Spartans. Delaware State snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with its come-from-behind victory in Dover, Del., last season.
- The Hornets lead the MEAC thus far in total defense (298.2 ypg allowed) and rushing defense (96.0 ypg).
- 2021's improbable 28-26 DSU win in Dover on Nov. 13, when the Hornets rallied from a 26-0 halftime deficit.
Prediction: Delaware State 31, Norfolk State 27
CIAA Schedule in Week 6
- Viginia State vs. Chowan at 1 PM ET, Murfeesboro, NC
- Shaw vs. Winston-Salem State, 1:30 PM ET, Winston-Salem, NC
- Johnson C. Smith vs. St. Augustine's, 1:00 PM ET, Raleigh, NC
- Fayetteville State vs. Livingstone, 1:30 PM ET, Salisbury, NC
- Lincoln (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State, 2:00 PM ET, Elizabeth, NC
CIAA Game of the Week in Week 6
- Virginia Union vs Bowie State at 12:00 PM ET, Bowie, MD | LIVE on Bulldogs Network
Prediction: VA Union 31, Bowie State 27
SIAC Schedule in Week 6
- Morehouse at Fort Valley State 2 PM ET, Fort Valley, GA
- Lane College at Miles College 4 PM ET, Fairfield, AL
- Central State at Tuskegee University 5 PM ET, Montgomery, AL
- Edward Waters at North Carolina A&T 1 PM ET, Greensboro, NC
- Allen University at Kentucky State 2 PM ET, Frankfort, KY
- Savannah State at Clark Atlanta 2 PM ET, Atlanta, GA
SIAC Game of the Week
Benedict College (6-0, 4-0 SIAC) at Albany State (5-1, 3-0 SIAC) 2 PM ET, Albany, GA
- The much-hyped football game will pit the 5-1 and 21st-ranked Albany State Golden Rams against the 6-0 and 23rd-ranked Benedict Tigers for first-place supremacy in the SIAC East Division.
- Kickoff from Albany State's Coliseum is 2 PM ET.
- Streamed Live HBCU League Pass Plus.
- Benedict is first in the SIAC and fourth in Division II in total defense, allowing 211 yards per game to opponents.
- Benedict leads the SIAC and ranks second nationally in scoring defense, allowing opponents 8.3 points per game
- Albany State, which prides itself on a long history of a stout defense – nicknamed the "Dirty Blue Defense" – is allowing 275.7 yards per game.
- Over the past three games, the Golden Rams have allowed just 157 yards and 3.3 points per game.
Prediction: Albany State 38, Benedict 35 OT
