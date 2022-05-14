HBCU Football Stars at NFL Rookie Minicamps
A first look at the HBCU football stars who are on NFL rosters in rookie minicamps.
QB AQEEL GLASS - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Alabama A&M)
LB JAMES HOUSTON - DETROIT LIONS (Jackson State)
OL JA'TYRE CARTER - CHICAGO BEARS (Southern)
DB WILL ADAMS - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (VA State)
DB MARKQUESE BELL - DALLAS COWBOYS (Florida A&M)
WR KEITH CORBIN - BUFFALO BILLS (Jackson State)
WR DEE ANDERSON - SAINTS (Alabama A&M)
DB CORY RAHMAN - MIAMI (Tennessee State)
QB FELIX HARPER - CLEVELAND BROWNS (Alcorn State)
DB CJ HOLMES - NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Jackson State)
TE KYLAND RICHEY - NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Jackson State)
HBCU Legends will post more on the rookies after minicamps break.
