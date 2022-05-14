HBCU Football Stars at NFL Rookie Minicamps

A first look at the HBCU football stars who are on NFL rosters in rookie minicamps.

QB AQEEL GLASS - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (Alabama A&M)

QB Aqeel Glass at Bucs rookie minicamp; Credit; T. Richman

LB JAMES HOUSTON - DETROIT LIONS (Jackson State)

Rookie LB James Houston; Credit: Detroit Lions

OL JA'TYRE CARTER - CHICAGO BEARS (Southern)

DB WILL ADAMS - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (VA State)

DB MARKQUESE BELL - DALLAS COWBOYS (Florida A&M)

WR KEITH CORBIN - BUFFALO BILLS (Jackson State)

WR DEE ANDERSON - SAINTS (Alabama A&M)

DB CORY RAHMAN - MIAMI (Tennessee State)

QB FELIX HARPER - CLEVELAND BROWNS (Alcorn State)

QB Felix Harper; Credit: Cleveland Browns

DB CJ HOLMES - NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Jackson State)

TE KYLAND RICHEY - NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Jackson State)

HBCU Legends will post more on the rookies after minicamps break.

