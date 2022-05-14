Skip to main content

HBCU Football Stars at NFL Rookie Minicamps

A first look at the HBCU football stars who are on NFL rosters in rookie minicamps.

A first look at the HBCU football stars who are on NFL rosters in rookie minicamps.

QB AQEEL GLASS  - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS  (Alabama A&M)

Aqeel Glass

LB JAMES HOUSTON - DETROIT LIONS (Jackson State)

James Houston
Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Houston
James Houston at Lions Rookie Minicamp

OL JA'TYRE CARTER - CHICAGO BEARS (Southern)

DB WILL ADAMS - WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (VA State)

DB MARKQUESE BELL - DALLAS COWBOYS (Florida A&M)

FSvY6nBXEAEj9RB

WR KEITH CORBIN - BUFFALO BILLS (Jackson State)

WR DEE ANDERSON - SAINTS (Alabama A&M)

DB CORY RAHMAN - MIAMI (Tennessee State)

QB FELIX HARPER - CLEVELAND BROWNS (Alcorn State)

Felix Harper

DB CJ HOLMES - NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Jackson State)

TE KYLAND RICHEY - NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (Jackson State)

HBCU Legends will post more on the rookies after minicamps break.

HBCU Legends Draft Coverage

Three HBCU Basketball Players
Basketball

3 HBCU Players Invited to 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 10, 2022
No Opportunity
Football

Undrafted HBCU Players Remain Without an Opportunity

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 8, 2022
SB110349
Golf

HBCU Golfers Receive PGA Tour and Pro-Am Opportunities at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 7, 2022
The Four - 2
Football

Doug Williams: 'Step in the Right Direction' on Four HBCU Players Drafted, Aqeel Glass to Bucs, Rookie Minicamp Invites

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 2, 2022
Keenan Forbes 2
Football

Rattlers' OL Keenan Forbes Invited to Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 1, 2022
Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land
Football

HBCU, FCS Sack Leader Isaiah Land Enters Transfer Portal

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 1, 2022
USATSI_13823106_168388561_lowres
Football

Alcorn QB Felix Harper Invited to Browns Rookie Minicamp

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 30, 2022
Markquese Bell
Football

Markquese Bell Signs Rookie UDFA Deal with Cowboys, Per Reports

By Kyle T. Mosley and Don HuntApr 30, 2022