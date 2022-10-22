HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 8
HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 8 of the 2022 season.
HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS
- Jackson State (6-0, 4-0 SWAC) | Homecoming against is most formidable foe of the season in Campbell. JSU will be tested!
- Virginia Union (7-0, 5-0 CIAA) | Dispatched Bowie, time for Lincoln (PA).
- North Carolina Central (5-1, 1-0 MEAC) | Clashing with the Bulldogs on the road!
- Florida A&M (4-2, 2-1 SWAC) | Bye Week
- Southern (4-2, 3-1 SWAC) | Homecoming vs. VA Lynchburg
Teams Lurking, Waiting to Rise into the Top 5: Benedict
- Rumors are swirling that if Jackson State beats Campbell, Coach Prime will start having FBS offers.
- Campbell poses a problem for the JSU offensive line. An early and controlled rushing attack could slow the Fighting Camels ferocious defensive front.
- The SWAC Suspensions: Prairie View will be down 11 players and Southern 10 players while playing non-conference opponents in Week 8.
- The SWAC Game of the Week will be TSU vs. Alcorn State. The Braves can't allow the Tigers to walk out of Lorman with the W. If so, it could end their SWAC West title hopes.
HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES
- Deion Sanders - Jackson State
- Eric Dooley - Southern
- Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
- Chennis Berry - Benedict
- Trei Oliver - NCCU
Great Coaches Positioned to Rise into the Top 5: Willie Simmons - Florida A&M
