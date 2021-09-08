Report: Top 10 HBCU Teams in Week 1, BOXTOROW Polls

According to Boxtorow.com, the media and coaches voted on the Top 10 HBCU teams after football action in Week 1.

Alabama A&M is the consensus No. 1 team out of all HBCU teams in Week1. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Aqeel Glass. Glass took home "Offensive Player of the Week" honors in Week 1 from BOXTO ROW, the SWAC, and Black College Hall of Fame.

Noticeably missing from the Top 10 is SWAC's Alcorn State after losing 23-14 to North Carolina Central in the MEAC/SWAC challenge.

2021 BOXTOROW HBCU Football Coaches Poll Week 1

Alabama A&M (16), 1-0 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, (1) 1-0 Jackson State, 1-0 North Carolina A&T, 0-1 North Carolina Central, 1-0 Florida A&M, 0-1 South Carolina State, 0-1 Prairie View A&M, 1-0 Southern (1), 0-1 Grambling 1-0, 35

(Records through September 5, 2021)

(1st place votes in parentheses)

Others receiving votes: Alcorn State (0-1) 19, Alabama State (1-0) 15, Delaware State (1-0) 9, Tennessee State (0-1) 9, Bethune-Cookman (0-1) 5, Hampton (1-0) 1, Norfolk State (0-1) 1, Howard (0-1) 1.

2021 BOXTOROW HBCU Football Media Poll Week 1

Alabama A&M (14), 1-0, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 1-0 Jackson State,1-0 North Carolina A&T, 0-1 Prairie View A&M, 1-0 South Carolina State, 0-1 Florida A&M 0-1 North Carolina Central, 1-0 Grambling, 1-0 Southern, 0-1

(Records through September 5, 2021)

(1st place votes in parentheses)

Others receiving votes: Alcorn State (0-1) 18, Albany State (1-0) 13, Delaware State (1-0) 10, Fayetteville State (1-0) 5, Bethune-Cookman (0-1) 5, Bowie State (1-0) 5, Hampton (1-0) 4, Alabama State (1-0) 3, Miles (0-1) 2, Tennessee State (0-1) 1, Fort Valley State (1-0) 1.

The polls are compromised of votes from BOXTOROW HBCU FCS coaches and media and is administered by FROM THE PRESS BOX TO PRESS ROW.

The coaches poll, in its 12th year is voted on by the HBCU Football Championship Subdivision coaches and the media poll, in its 14th year, is voted on by media members around the country who cover HBCU football.

