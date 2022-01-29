HBCU Legacy Bowl Update - Jan. 28
The HBCU Legacy Bowl committee is busy finalizing what is expected to be a first-class event for players, coaches, executives, partners, participants, the NFL, and Black College Football Hall of Fame. The City of New Orleans and New Orleans Saints organization will host the college players' combine, meetings with NFL teams, career fair, and all-star bowl game on Feb. 19.
Co-founders James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams expect the inaugural all-star game will set the tone for many more.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl committee, chaired by Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, VP of Production for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, provided an update on the marching bands, pregame entertainment, and career fair's keynote speaker.
HBCU Legacy Bowl Updates
Grambling State Marching Band
The world-famous Grambling State University Marching Band will be the halftime entertainment at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Pregame Songs
International recording artist Tonya Boyd-Cannon will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and the "National Anthem" before the HBCU Legacy Bowl game.
Global-recording, Jackson, MS born; New Orleans raised, Tonya Boyd-Cannon is a "witty and dope SOUL artist."
Tonya’s rare contralto voice pushes the envelope on every song she sings! Boyd-Cannon’s delivery is sharp yet soulful and authentic.
Career Fair Keynote Speaker - Stan Verrett
New Orleans native and Howard University graduate Stan Verrett will deliver the keynote address at the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair. His high school's marching band, St. Augustine Marching 100, will perform at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Verrett has been an anchor for ESPN since 2009.
St. Augustine Marching Band - Pregame Show
NFL Referees at HBCU Legacy Bowl
The NFL Officials will referee the HBCU Legacy Bowl.
Zebra Technologies Becomes a Partner
The HBCU Legacy Bowl today announced a new multi-year partnership with Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge.
As part of the exclusive partnership, Zebra is making a charitable donation to the Black College Football Hall of Fame and will provide its RFID player and ball tracking technology to deliver important player performance insights for the practices leading up to the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl and during the game itself.
Game Tickets
Tickets for the event are on sale.
