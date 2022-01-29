HBCU Legacy Bowl Update - Jan. 28

The HBCU Legacy Bowl committee is busy finalizing what is expected to be a first-class event for players, coaches, executives, partners, participants, the NFL, and Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl committee is busy finalizing what is expected to be a first-class event for players, coaches, executives, partners, participants, the NFL, and Black College Football Hall of Fame. The City of New Orleans and New Orleans Saints organization will host the college players' combine, meetings with NFL teams, career fair, and all-star bowl game on Feb. 19.

Co-founders James "Shack" Harris and Doug Williams expect the inaugural all-star game will set the tone for many more.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl committee, chaired by Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, VP of Production for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, provided an update on the marching bands, pregame entertainment, and career fair's keynote speaker.