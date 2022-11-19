Skip to main content

Jackson State vs. Alcorn: The 'Soul Bowl' Live Game Thread

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State live game thread for scores, updates, photos, a more.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State live game thread for scores, updates, photos, a more.

THE SOUL BOWL: JACKSON STATE vs. ALCORN STATE LIVE GAME THREAD

  • Teams: Jackson State vs. Alcorn State
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 PM CT
  • Where: Casem-Spinks Stadium in Lorman, MS
  • Broadcast: ESPN+; Radio: WPRL 91.7 FM 

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clarence McKinney 7
Football

Texas Southern's Head Coach Clarence McKinney Will Return For 2023

By Kyle T. Mosley
Lady Hornets
Volleyball

2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Championship: Lady Hornets vs. Lady Rattlers

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19466945_168388561_lowres
Football

SWAC West Out of Control

By Kyle T. Mosley
Prairie View Panthers
Football

Prairie View vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
BODY
Football

Texas Southern vs. Alabama A&M: Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19431691_168388561_lowres
Football

The Florida Classic: Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
Bubba McDowell
Football

The Wild Wild SWAC West Race | Week 12

By Kyle T. Mosley
BCFHOF 2023 Finalists
Football

2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Announce 25 Finalists

By HBCU Legends