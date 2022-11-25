The Southern Jaguars (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) seek to avenge last season's loss to Grambling State (3-7, 2-5 SWAC), and earn a spot into the 2022 SWAC Football Championship.

The 49th Bayou Classic; Credit: The Bayou Classic Committee

Few fans and outsiders expected Mississippi Valley State to defeat Prairie View last Saturday. Fewer would've guessed a 20-point win from a Delta Devils offense that ranked last in SWAC scoring.

Yet, when the final buzzer sounded in Itta Bena, the Panthers were on the wrong end of a 27-7 blowout. Falling to the Delta Devils may have blown their chance to clinch the SWAC West and a spot in the SWAC Football Championship game.

However, the loss turned control back into the hands of the division's second-ranked team — the Southern University Jaguars.

Southern University's head coach Eric Dooley; Credit - SU Athletics

It looked like Eric Dooley's squad had a chance to run away with the West after four consecutive victories in October, including three against divisional foes. However, after Jackson State shut out the Jaguars, Jeremy Moussa and Florida A&M lit up Southern 30-16 at Bragg Memorial. Suddenly, they were on the outside looking in at the SWAC West race.

Ironically, Southern posted a 27-7 over Mississippi Valley in Week 11.

After a bye week, the Jaguars control their destiny. Although, Grambling will test Dooley's team Saturday afternoon at the 49th Bayou Classic.

It's simple: the Jaguars win, and they're in the SWAC Championship against Jackson State.

The stakes are for Southern. It's a stark contrast to a Hue Jackson-led team with only three wins this season.

Grambling's head coach Hue Jackson talks with his team during the Tigers' game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022, at the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium at Grambling State University.

Despite the wins and losses for each squad, the Bayou Classic is about bragging rights for the teams, at home, with friends, associates, co-workers, and even with spouses.

The series is tied at 24 wins apiece. On Saturday, the victor will gain the overall edge in the longstanding rivalry.

Southern fans will have painful memories of last season's loss on Garrett Urban's last-second field goal that gave Grambling the 29-26 victory.

Realizing the stakes, a chance to win couldn't have come at a better time for the Jaguars.

They are led by dual-threat quarterback Besean McCray on offense and defensive back Corione Harris, Southern trails Jackson State with the conference's second-best offense.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are below average on defense:

Southern

206 Passing YPG – 5th in SWAC

207 Rushing YPG – 2nd in SWAC

32.2 PPG – 2nd in SWAC

Offensive Efficiency: 148.8 – 2nd in SWAC

Grambling

30.8 PAPG – 4th most in SWAC

208.8 Rushing YAPG – 4th most in SWAC

215.2 Passing YAPG – 3rd most in SWAC

Defensive Efficiency: 129.8 – 8th in SWAC

Southern has one of the best defenses in the SWAC (second in defensive efficiency). At the same time, Grambling faces several struggles on offense, ranking dead last in offensive efficiency.

Although Southern is heavily favored, Grambling stands a chance. Why? It's the Bayou Classic, and it's about pride.

The 49th Bayou Classic has a 1 PM CT kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the contest.

