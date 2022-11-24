Skip to main content

James Houston's NFL Debut Was A 'Sacking' Success!

Former HBCU star linebacker had a successful NFL debut with the Detroit Lions.

Detroit's linebacker James Houston IV finally made his NFL debut on Thanksgiving Day. He wasted little time making an impact and became "The Problem" for Josh Allen and the Bills.  

The Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was searching for a defensive spark and decided to elevate Houston from the practice squad. As a result, the former Jackson State star rewarded the Lions with two sacks for 16 yards.

Take a look at James Houston IV's pair of sacks on the afternoon:

1ST SACK

2ND SACK

Detriot selected Houston as the 217th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-1 and 241-pound rookie had three game appearances with the Lions during the 2022 NFL Preseason. He recorded three tackles (2 solo, one assist) and participated on special teams.

James "The Problem" Houston was a playmaker for the Jackson State Tigers' defense in 2021. The HBCU standout recorded 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, and an interception in 2021.  

Houston, 24, is a Fort Lauderdale native from American Heritage high school. The Florida Gators recruited Houston in 2017. He later played in the 2018 and 2019 seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

The Deion Sanders disciple was named SWAC 2021 Newcomer of the Year and earned Associated Press FCS All-American team honors en route to the NFL.

