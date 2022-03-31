Could James Houston IV's Visit with Chiefs be a Positive Sign for HBCU NFL Draft Hopefuls?

Could Jackson State's James Houston IV's visit with an NFL team signal positive news for HBCU players in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Could Jackson State's star edge rusher James Houston IV's visit with an NFL team signal positive news for HBCU players in the 2022 NFL Draft?

James Houston IV, aka "The Problem", visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, per source and confirmed by former sports media executive and podcast host Scott Kennedy.

Why is this important?

Houston didn't have just a one-day layover with KC; he was there for an evening and a day of meetings/workout. The interest in this phenomenal HBCU talent bodes well for the rest of the 2022 NFL Draft hopefuls.

FAMU held its Pro Day on Monday, where 30 NFL representatives attended. The main interest was in safety, Markquese Bell - and he did not disappoint the scouts. Also, the 2022 NFL Combine was good for Bell, who ran 4.41 seconds in the 40. the 6-2, 212-pound defender's draft stock is rising higher each week. He was projected a fifth-round pick, but could go as high as the 3rd round for a safety starved team. The New Orleans Saints could be a good fit for Bell after losing both starters this offseason at safety in Marcus Williams (free agency) and Malcolm Jenkins (retirement).

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

But keep an eye on South Carolina State's defensive back Decobie Durant, Southern's offensive lineman Ja' Tyre Carter, and Fayetteville State's cornerback Joshua Williams. They all are getting looks after their Combine performances.

Last week Jackson State had 22 pro teams witness the explosiveness and elite talent of James Houston IV.

Alabama A&M's QB Aqeel Glass and WR Dee Anderson may take a few trips visiting teams. Keisha Kelley of Black College Experience reported Anderson was invited to the Dallas Cowboys Local Pro Day on Apr. 1.

My source confirmed that defensive end Michael Badejo had the Houston Texans spending time with him at Texas Southern's Pro Day on Wednesday. Badejo had a strong pro day results with 4.8 seconds in the 40, 19 reps, and a 33 inch vertical leap.

The NFL Draft prospectus for HBCU Players appears positive. HBCU Legends will have additional reports until draft day.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS