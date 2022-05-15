Rookie linebacker James Houston IV joined AllLions' John Maakaron for this week's podcast interview. Houston is already an HBCU Legend for his one season of defensive dominance at Jackson State under head coach Deion Sanders.

Last season, I noticed Houston's potential, especially when he took over the 2021 SWAC Championship game. Jackson State was in a close dogfight with Prairie View A&M. After pinning PV within the 10-yard line off the second-half kickoff, "The Problem" struck paydirt! His pick-six interception of Jawon Pass tilted the game in the Tigers' favor, and Coach Prime captured his first SWAC title.

"The Problem" was the No. 217 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston believed he should've been picked higher, much higher, but for now, he's ready to open Dan Campbell's and Aaron Glenn's eyes as a Lion.

Houston told Maakaron, "It was just an amazing opportunity. I am so glad that Detroit picked me. Obviously, I felt like I should have went higher. But, everybody feels like that." Houston continued, "It was amazing. I was just so grateful that they picked me. A team actually wanted me to come here. I am just going to give it my all. I am going to show them I am not no sixth-round pick. I am a first-round pick." John Maakaron, AllLions

Listen to Houston's interview with Maakaron as he breaks down his goals and willingness to play special teams in the NFL and what the fans will see of him on the 53-man roster.

HBCU Legends Draft Coverage