Skip to main content

James Houston's Interview with AllLions Podcast

Rookie linebacker James Houston IV joined the AllLions' podcast for this week for an interview.

Rookie linebacker James Houston IV joined AllLions' John Maakaron for this week's podcast interview. Houston is already an HBCU Legend for his one season of defensive dominance at Jackson State under head coach Deion Sanders.

Last season, I noticed Houston's potential, especially when he took over the 2021 SWAC Championship game. Jackson State was in a close dogfight with Prairie View A&M. After pinning PV within the 10-yard line off the second-half kickoff, "The Problem" struck paydirt! His pick-six interception of Jawon Pass tilted the game in the Tigers' favor, and Coach Prime captured his first SWAC title.

"The Problem" was the No. 217 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston believed he should've been picked higher, much higher, but for now, he's ready to open Dan Campbell's and Aaron Glenn's eyes as a Lion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Houston told Maakaron, "It was just an amazing opportunity. I am so glad that Detroit picked me. Obviously, I felt like I should have went higher. But, everybody feels like that."

Houston continued, "It was amazing. I was just so grateful that they picked me. A team actually wanted me to come here. I am just going to give it my all. I am going to show them I am not no sixth-round pick. I am a first-round pick." 

 John Maakaron, AllLions

Listen to Houston's interview with Maakaron as he breaks down his goals and willingness to play special teams in the NFL and what the fans will see of him on the 53-man roster.

HBCU Legends Draft Coverage

James Houston IV

HBCU Rookies
Football

HBCU Football Stars at NFL Rookie Minicamps

By Kyle T. Mosley18 hours ago
Three HBCU Basketball Players
Basketball

3 HBCU Players Invited to 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 10, 2022
No Opportunity
Football

Undrafted HBCU Players Remain Without an Opportunity

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 8, 2022
SB110349
Golf

HBCU Golfers Receive PGA Tour and Pro-Am Opportunities at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 7, 2022
The Four - 2
Football

Doug Williams: 'Step in the Right Direction' on Four HBCU Players Drafted, Aqeel Glass to Bucs, Rookie Minicamp Invites

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 2, 2022
Keenan Forbes 2
Football

Rattlers' OL Keenan Forbes Invited to Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 1, 2022
Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land
Football

HBCU, FCS Sack Leader Isaiah Land Enters Transfer Portal

By Kyle T. MosleyMay 1, 2022
USATSI_13823106_168388561_lowres
Football

Alcorn QB Felix Harper Invited to Browns Rookie Minicamp

By Kyle T. MosleyApr 30, 2022