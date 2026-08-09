Earlier this spring, DeSean Jackson said Delaware State's roster was about 80 percent set. Now, he may have found the last piece in Samari Collier, who joins the team with a temporary restraining order.

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Samari Collier has committed to Delaware State, according to his representative, Will Turboff of A&P Sports Agency, told On3. This news comes 11 days after a federal judge granted Collier a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, allowing him to play while his eligibility case continues, though it does not decide whether he is ultimately eligible.

Former Coastal Carolina QB Samari Collier has committed to Delaware State and head coach DeSean Jackson, his rep @WillTurboff of @APSportsAgency tells @On3.



Was recently granted a TRO against the NCAA. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy https://t.co/buyjJyPSnH pic.twitter.com/rPnDaz9GxT — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) August 7, 2026

Collier posted about the court decision on social media July 27.

"I'm grateful to share that I've been granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), allowing me to be eligible to compete while my case moves forward," Collier wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has supported and prayed for me throughout this journey. All glory to God. I'm ready for what's next."

I’m grateful to share that I’ve been granted a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), allowing me to be eligible to compete while my case moves forward. Thank you to everyone who has supported and prayed for me throughout this journey. All glory to God. I’m ready for what’s next. 🙏🏾 — Samari Collier (@CollierSamari) July 27, 2026

With Collier now in Dover, Jackson may have found the key player he needs to compete for the MEAC and HBCU football titles.

A quarterback with FBS, JUCO championship experience

By committing, Collier brings Delaware State a 6-foot-3, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback who has played at different college levels and won a national championship.

In eight games for Coastal Carolina in 2025, Collier completed 38 of 78 passes for 489 yards, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 429 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. His running ability will be important for the Hornets.

Before joining Coastal Carolina, Collier led Hutchinson Community College to its second national championship in 2024. He passed for 1,372 yards and 19 touchdowns, and also rushed for 625 yards and 10 touchdowns, according to Dustin Lewis of College Football HQ on SI.

Collier, who is from DeSoto, Texas, was a three-star recruit in the 2021 class and first signed with Illinois. He left before the 2022 season, later committed to Louisiana for 2024, but changed his mind and went back to junior college before ending up at Coastal Carolina.

For Delaware State, the appeal is clear. Jackson is bringing in a quarterback who has experience in championship games, FBS competition and has dealt with a tough eligibility situation.

Collier fills Delaware State's void

The Hornets started the offseason with a big question mark at quarterback.

Kaiden Bennett's dual-threat ability helped lead Delaware State to an 8-4 record in 2025, the program's best finish since winning the 2007 MEAC championship. With Bennett last season, the Hornets also ranked as the top rushing team in the FCS.

Collier's ability to run will help make up for the production the Hornets lost in their backfield.

Coach Jackson also brought in former William & Mary quarterback Noah Brannock, the only quarterback in Delaware State's 25-player recruiting class. Brannock started the summer competing with returning players Jayden Sauray and Mikal Davis, while Marqui Adams came back after missing the 2025 season.

In April, Jackson made it clear that the quarterback competition would be about more than just arm strength.

"We're looking for someone who can lead, command the huddle and understand the game at a high level," Jackson said after Delaware State's Blue-Red game.

Now, Collier gives Jackson another option at quarterback, and he might be the most experienced player in the group.

The legal battle is not over

Collier's eligibility is still being decided in the courts.

Whether Collier can play this season depends on how the NCAA counts junior college seasons toward a Division I athlete's eligibility. This issue is similar to the legal challenge by former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, whose case led to a preliminary injunction allowing him to play.

The NCAA has since created its "5-for-5" eligibility rule, which aims to limit how long players can stay in college football.

However, Collier's temporary restraining order is not a final decision, so his eligibility is still up in the air. The order allows him to play for now, but it does not resolve the NCAA's challenge.

Whether Collier stays eligible will depend on what happens next in court. Delaware State is bringing in a quarterback who could make an immediate impact, but his eligibility is still uncertain as preseason camp begins.

A compressed runway in Dover

The timing matters, since FCS preseason camps have already started.

With FCS preseason camps underway, Collier has only a short time to learn offensive coordinator Travis Clark's system, connect with his receivers and find his place in a quarterback group that has been competing for the starting job all offseason.

The schedule won't give much room for mistakes.

Delaware State will play three Coastal Athletic Association teams and face an FBS opponent in South Florida, making Jackson's slate of games very tough outside of the MEAC.

Jackson said in April that he liked his team against anybody.

Now, he has a quarterback who has been proving himself all summer, both on the field and in federal court.

For Delaware State, bringing in Collier could turn the preseason quarterback competition into something bigger. With less than three weeks before kicking off the season, he could be the player who can lead the Hornets as solid contenders against South Carolina State in the MEAC.

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