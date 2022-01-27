Shedeur Sanders Felt Like 'A Piece Was Missing' Without Deion Sanders on the Sidelines for Part of 2021

The two Sanders shared many great moments en route to winning the 2021 SWAC Championship by defeating Prairie View A&M, 27-10. The Tigers would fall one game shy of their ultimate goal of becoming the 2021 HBCU National Champions after losing to the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.

Sanders earned the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year. He is also the 11th recipient of the FCS Jerry Rice Award for his impressive campaign as the nation's top freshman.

The signal-caller registered a record-breaking freshman season by passing for 2971 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Sanders leads the conference with a 68.7 completion percentage (248-for-361).

In his first full season, head coach Deion Sanders received the FCS 2021 Eddie Robinson Award and SWAC Coach of the Year honors after posting an overall 11-2 record as Jackson State's head coach.